Groceries, phones, laptops, ambulance, medicines – if all of this can be available within minutes, why not a doctor as well?

Doctor home visit services within 20-60 minutes are increasingly becoming a popular healthcare option, especially in metropolitan cities where traffic congestion, long hospital queues and busy schedules make clinic visits inconvenient.

Several players have come up in this segment, such as DocHome which operates in over 14 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, with verified doctors available for urgent home consultations. Doctor@Home provides round-the-clock doctor visits along with medicine delivery and diagnostic services in selected locations, including New Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, besides other cities.

In Delhi-NCR specifically, providers such as Pulse Doctor at Home, Doctor Dada, Dr Morepen and DocNCR promise doctor arrivals within 20 to 30 minutes. All of these services function on a pay-per-visit model, including Sanocare, which operates primarily in south Delhi localities.

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Hospital chains Apollo, Medanta and Max Healthcare also have same-day doctor services on similar models.

However, they do not guarantee a doctor under an hour. Max@Home, Medanta and Apollo HomeCare offer services across major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Dehradun, Mohali, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, among others, and offer specialist visits, nurses and home medicine deliveries as well.

Founder of Dr Morepen Home Abhishek Bhayana said they work with more than 150 doctors across Delhi-NCR, mapped by location, availability and clinical suitability. “Once an enquiry is logged, a doctor is assigned in 4-5 minutes on average. Most of our visits are instant requests rather than scheduled appointments, and the doctor typically reaches the patient’s home in under 60 minutes.”

In less than a year and a half, Dr Morepen’s doctor at home service has serviced 10,000 new patients, gaining approximately 500 new patients every month, with nearly 50% of the patients coming back for repeat consultations with the doctors at home, said Bhayana.

Aditya Gupta, founder of Kyno Health, which operates in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru and offers only home visits, said: “Kyno launched with at-home medical services in January 2023, and we have since completed over 50,000 consultations.”

He added that usual complaints are for emergencies like fever, digestive issues, blood pressure, breathing difficulty, allergies or animal bites. “We work exclusively with our own panel of doctors and each one is mapped to a defined, restricted zone. That geographic discipline allows us the 60-minute arrival window consistently.”

Similarly, Doctor@Home, has been operational since 2021, and has provided care for approximately 12,000 families, providing a network of 500 doctors across the cities under its purview.

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Pricing depends on several factors. A standard same-day general physician home visit typically costs between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500. Sanocare offers a doctor-supervised home visit starting at Rs 499, while Doctor@Home lists a pricing of approximately Rs 999 for a home consultation. Pulse Doctor at Home and Doctor Dada charge around Rs 1,499 for a GP visit in Delhi-NCR. Premium services or specialist consultations generally range from Rs 1,800 to Rs 5,000.

According to Gupta, this model currently works in urban settings only. “Kyno fills the gap of quality-assured immediate primary healthcare in urban India,” he added.

Quick-commerce app Blinkit offers a free ambulance service within nine minutes across select locations in Delhi-NCR. Launched in January 2025 with five ambulances, the fleet has now grown to 49. On-board services include essential medicines, equipment to check vital signs, automated external defibrillator, oxygen cylinder and stretcher, as well as trained paramedics and duty assistants with a doctor on call for guidance.