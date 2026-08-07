The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 10-day, 9-night escorted tour package to Japan departing from Delhi. As per IRCTC, the tour departs on September 6, 2026, and returns on September 15, covering Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima, with flights from Delhi to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and back on the same route.

IRCTC Japan tour package 2026: Price and fare details

Fares start at Rs 3,45,999 per person on triple sharing, while the twin-sharing option is priced at Rs 3,49,999. Solo travellers opting for single occupancy will pay Rs 4,73,999. Families travelling with children aged 5 to 11 years can expect to pay Rs 2,92,499 with a bed, or Rs 2,63,999 without one.

For context, standalone Japan packages out of India for a similar 7-to-10-day window typically fall between Rs 1.7 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, but usually exclude visa processing, guided tours and the kind of end-to-end handling this package bundles in, which explains much of the price difference.

IRCTC Japan package inclusions: Flights, hotels, meals and visa

The package covers return economy-class airfare, accommodation in four-star hotels, Japan tourist visa charges, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, airport transfers, sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches, travel insurance for passengers below 70 years of age, an English-speaking tour guide and applicable taxes, as per IRCTC.

Delhi-Tokyo flight schedule for IRCTC Japan tour

The group is expected to fly All Nippon Airways (ANA), departing Delhi on flight NH838 at 6 pm on September 6 and landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at 5:55 am the following day. The return leg is on flight NH837, departing Haneda at 11:10 am on September 15 and reaching Delhi at 4:30 pm. IRCTC has stated that this schedule is indicative and may change depending on airline operational requirements, which could in turn affect the sightseeing itinerary.

IRCTC Japan itinerary: Cities and attractions covered in 10 days

The tour opens with two nights in Tokyo, where travellers will visit Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Shopping Street, Ueno Park, Odaiba and the TeamLab Planets digital art museum, with a weather-permitting stop at Mount Fuji’s Fifth Station or, as a backup, Oshino Hakkai. In Hakone, the group takes in the Owakudani Valley, rides the Hakone Ropeway, and cruises across Lake Ashi aboard the Hakone Pirate Ship. The itinerary also includes visits to the Toyota Museum and the SCMAGLEV Railway Museum in Nagoya, followed by a ride on Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train from Shin-Osaka Station to Hiroshima Station.

Kyoto’s leg covers the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple and Fushimi Inari Taisha, while Osaka is built around Osaka Castle and the city’s food culture. In Nara, the highlight is the free-roaming deer at Nara Deer Park along with a visit to Todai-ji Temple. The trip closes in Hiroshima with stops at the Peace Memorial Park, Miyajima Island and Itsukushima Shrine.

Japan visa documents required for IRCTC package

Travellers need a passport valid for at least six months from the date of return. IRCTC has said applicants must submit the required documents, including a PAN card, along with financial and employment-related paperwork to meet Japan’s visa requirements.

September falls outside Japan’s peak cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, which typically draw the largest number of tourists to the country.