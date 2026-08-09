The Railway Board has given in-principle approval for the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and train control system for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Pink Line.

The approval also covers the entire Phase 2A and 2B of the Blue Line, which will extend to Kempegowda International Airport, metro officials said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The approval is a key step for the Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere. It also covers the Blue Line corridor from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, allowing the project to move ahead with its signalling and safety-related processes.

BMRCL has been pursuing the approval with the Railway Board and the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) over the past month, with the clearance now removing an important pending requirement for the Pink Line.

Pink Line moves closer to passenger operations

The CBTC approval is particularly significant for the Pink Line as signalling clearance was among the remaining milestones before the corridor can be opened for passengers.

BMRCL said the project will now move through a series of safety and statutory procedures before commercial operations can begin.

“For the Pink Line, BMRCL will now proceed with the remaining steps towards commencement of passenger services: interim speed certification from RDSO, statutory inspection of the rolling stock by CCRS, trial runs, and thereafter the final statutory inspection and clearance for opening the line for public use,” it said, accrding to PTI.

The remaining process includes obtaining interim speed certification from RDSO, inspection of the trains by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), trial operations and a final statutory inspection before the line can be opened to the public.

Blue Line signalling clearance comes ahead of commissioning

The same CBTC approval also covers the Blue Line from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport. Unlike the Pink Line, BMRCL has secured the signalling clearance for the Blue Line well ahead of its planned commissioning.

The early approval is expected to provide the metro corporation with sufficient time to undertake testing and complete the required safety certification process before passenger services are introduced.

BMRCL said it will continue coordinating with the Railway Board, RDSO, CCRS and other agencies to complete the remaining approvals and operational requirements.