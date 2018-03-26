Reliance Jio is top innovator brand in India, Google leads global list

Google is the no 1 innovator brand globally

Reliance Jio has been ranked as topmost innovator brand in India ahead of Flipkart, Paytm, Airtel and Oyo. Google is the leading innovator brand globally, said a research report. India Innovation Outlook 2018 – an India centric primary research conducted among business leaders by First Partners – Mindsight Research & Analytics to track down the top trends on innovation – came out with these results. Politics, Entertainment, Business, Not-for-profit and Government are the five key sectors of the society which were researched and politics was found out to be the innovating the most (by 25 percent) in communication campaigns.

The research was conducted across the eight cities namely Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad. 135 heads of marketing, digital marketing, communication and corporate affairs of top Indian companies were part of sample size. Reliance Jio Digital India (business), Me Too Campaign (not-for-profit), Swachh Bharat (government), Har Ghar Modi (politics), and Padman Challenge (entertainment) were named the most innovative campaigns under respective sectors.

The research says that around 63 percent of the brand leaders are not satisfied with the level of innovation they can push through in their respective organisations. While leadership is the single most important factor (31 percent), communication plays a very dominating role Communication (69 percent) in laying down a strong culture of innovation.

The research report says that technology is the main force that drives innovation in communication with Artificial Intelligence (AI) (weighted score 43). The messaging apps such as Whatsapp & WeChat (weighted score 41), 360 degree videos (weighted score 40) and Big Data (weighted score 40) lead the score.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries owned JioMusic has announced that it will merge with streaming services provider Saavn in a bid to tap into the growing digital music industry. It is expected that the merger deal will be completed before June 30. Reliance Industries, that is the parent company of Reliance Jio, will own 81.7 percent stake in Saavn after the merger.