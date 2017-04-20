PVR sacks chief business development officer Vijay Kapoor

The company has asked Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, to take over Kapoor’s responsibilities immediately.(Twitter)

Multiplex operator PVR today said that it has sacked its Chief Business Development Officer Vijay Kapoor on disciplinary grounds. The company has asked Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, to take over Kapoor’s responsibilities immediately.

“The employment of Vijay Kapoor who was employed as Chief Business Development Officer of the company has been terminated with effect from 20th April, 2017 on disciplinary grounds,” PVR said in a regulator filing. On being asked about the reason behind such move, PVR CFO Nitin Sood told PTI: “It was disciplinary ground which was not in accordance with his employment terms. That’s the reason, he was asked to leave.”

He further said: “Kamal Gianchandani who is currently PVR’s Chief Business Planning & Strategy, is taking over that role and we have requested Vijay Kapoor to step down.” Kapoor was associated with PVR group from 2008.

PVR operates around 570 screens pan India in around 50 cities.