For most manufacturing companies, expanding overseas is a straightforward growth strategy. For engineering companies , it is far more complicated.

Winning customers is only the first step. Companies then need to build local manufacturing capabilities, establish distribution networks, customise products for different markets and compete with global players that have spent decades building their brands. Those investments often weigh on profits long before they begin contributing meaningfully to earnings.

That is the story of Elgi Equipments over the past several years.

Elgi Equipments 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Elgi is India’s second-largest manufacturer of air compressors and the world’s sixth-largest by volume. Its products are used across factories, engineering workshops, automotive plants, food processing units, pharmaceuticals and several other industries where compressed air is an essential utility.

Besides compressors, which account for around 91% of revenue, the company also manufactures automotive service equipment such as garage and workshop systems. Today, Elgi sells its products in more than 120 countries and operates directly in major global markets.

The cost of thinking long term

While investors focused on quarterly revenue growth and operating margins, Elgi was investing in areas that rarely produce immediate financial rewards. It restructured its European operations, reorganised its North American business, shifted global shared-service functions to India, strengthened digital capabilities, increased backward integration and continued investing in new products.

Most of these initiatives carried upfront costs. They increased employee expenses, weighed on margins and, for a while, made the company’s financial performance appear less impressive than its underlying progress.

Management now believes much of that heavy lifting is complete. The focus is shifting from building capabilities to generating returns from them. If those investments begin translating into higher profitability, the years spent laying the groundwork could finally start reflecting in the financial statements.

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There are early signs that this transition has begun.

Elgi reported one of its strongest operating performances in FY26. Consolidated revenue grew 12.5% to Rs 3,951 crore. EBITDA margin moderated slightly to 14.8% from 15.1% in FY25 as the company continued investing in people, technology and organisational capabilities. Despite that, Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 22.8% to Rs 430 crore.

Sales Mix

Company Presentation

Unlike many Indian capital goods companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the domestic investment cycle, Elgi has steadily built a geographically diversified business. Within its compressor business, India accounted for 51% of revenue during the March quarter, while the Rest of the World contributed 49%.

That balanced mix reduces dependence on any single market and gives the company multiple avenues for growth. The importance of that diversification becomes clearer when individual regions are examined.

Growth is no longer dependent on one market

India continues to remain Elgi’s largest growth engine. Management highlighted healthy enquiry levels across manufacturing, engineering, foundries, forging and several other industrial segments.

Demand across Indian industries remains healthy, although companies are taking slightly longer to place orders because of geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia and higher commodity prices. Even so, management expects Q1 FY27 revenue growth to remain similar to, or slightly better than, FY26 while maintaining broadly stable profitability.

North America is emerging as Elgi’s second growth engine. After restructuring its operations over the past two years, the company is seeing better traction across industrial and portable compressors, distribution and medical equipment. While the US compressor market is growing by only about 1.5% a year, Elgi expects its North American business to grow around 14% through market share gains.

Australia, meanwhile, remains a weaker market because of subdued industrial activity. However, Elgi continues to gain market share and is strengthening its distributor network to improve service revenue.

The market investors should watch most closely, however, is Europe.

Europe could become the biggest swing factor

Europe generated around Rs 410 crore of revenue in FY26, or roughly 10% of Elgi’s consolidated business. While that may seem like a small share, the region could have a disproportionate impact on profitability.

For the past few years, Europe has been a drag on margins. Weak industrial demand, high costs and operational inefficiencies meant the business continued reporting operating losses.

Management responded by restructuring the business, reducing costs and shifting to a more direct sales model instead of chasing revenue growth. Those efforts are now beginning to show results.

Europe achieved EBITDA break-even in the March quarter after completing its restructuring programme. Management expects the region to remain break-even or turn marginally profitable in FY27 while continuing to gain market share in Spain, France, Italy and the UK.

That matters because Europe no longer requires significant restructuring costs. Any improvement in profitability should now flow directly to Elgi’s consolidated margins, even if the region does not become a major contributor to revenue growth.

Margins tell a more interesting story than revenue

Revenue growth alone does not explain Elgi’s FY26 performance.

Employee costs rose to Rs 776 crore from Rs 683 crore as the company invested in its global shared-services centre in India, completed overseas restructuring and expanded hiring. Spending on digital initiatives and information technology also increased. As a result, EBITDA margin slipped marginally to 14.8% from 15.1% despite double-digit revenue growth.

Management argues these are investments rather than permanent costs. If that is the case, the benefits may already be showing.

In Q4 FY26, revenue grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,113 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.6% from 15.0%, suggesting some of the earlier investments are beginning to improve operating performance.

Another encouraging sign is pricing discipline. Rising steel and commodity prices have started putting pressure on input costs once again. Instead of absorbing those costs, Elgi has already implemented price increases of around 2.5% to 3% across several markets and indicated that further price revisions will be undertaken if commodity inflation persists. The company’s response suggests it is prioritising margin protection rather than chasing volume growth at any cost.

A strong balance sheet gives Elgi room to keep investing

Noticeably, years of overseas expansion have not weakened Elgi’s balance sheet.

The company ended FY26 with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 1,026 crore and debt of Rs 405 crore, resulting in a net cash position of Rs 621 crore, compared with Rs 419 crore a year earlier. Most of its global investments have been funded through internal accruals rather than borrowings.

Cash generation has also remained healthy. Management said operating cash flow was close to 100% of EBITDA, helped by better inventory management and tighter control over receivables.

The working capital cycle continues to improve as well. Net working capital reduced to 90 days in FY26 from 92 days a year earlier, and management expects further gains through better inventory planning and supply chain efficiencies.

A stronger balance sheet also gives the company flexibility to continue investing without stretching its finances. Management plans to spend around Rs 200 crore on capital expenditure during FY27.

Around Rs 120 crore will be used for relocating manufacturing facilities, while another Rs 70 crore has been earmarked for maintenance capex. Unlike many industrial companies embarking on large capacity additions, Elgi’s spending is aimed primarily at improving efficiency, supporting product development and strengthening existing operations.

Returns suggest capital has been allocated well

Global expansion often comes at the cost of shareholder returns.

Large overseas acquisitions, restructuring costs and years of investment frequently result in lower profitability and weaker returns on capital. Elgi’s financials suggest that has not happened.

Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 20.4% in FY26, while Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) remained a healthy 22.9%. Those are strong numbers for an engineering company that has spent the past several years investing in overseas operations, technology and manufacturing capabilities. They also suggest that management has remained disciplined while allocating capital, even during a period of elevated investment.

The next five years could look very different from the last five

The past few years were largely about building capabilities. Management believes the next phase will be about extracting returns from those investments.

Under its FY26-FY31 Strategic Business Plan, Elgi is targeting revenue of US$750 million, equivalent to around Rs 6,620 crore by FY31. That implies an annual growth rate of around 11% from FY26 levels.

India is expected to remain the biggest contributor, growing at roughly 12% annually, while the Rest of the World is projected to expand at around 10%. The revenue mix is expected to remain broadly unchanged from current levels, with India contributing around 53% and overseas markets 47% by FY31. This suggests growth is expected to come from both domestic and international markets rather than one geography driving performance.

More significant than the revenue target is the profitability ambition.

Source: Company Presentation

Management aims to increase EBITDA margins from 14.8% in FY26 to around 18% by FY31. The improvement is expected to come from Europe turning profitable, stronger operating leverage in North America, lower manufacturing costs through backward integration and a larger share of higher-margin aftermarket sales. The company is also launching a low-cost compressor platform to strengthen its position against Chinese competitors.

If achieved, those targets would represent a meaningful shift in Elgi’s earnings profile. Revenue would rise by around two-thirds over five years, while margins would expand to their highest level in the company’s history.

The risks investors should not ignore

There are, however, a few challenges investors should keep in mind. Europe has only recently reached break-even after several years of restructuring. Any deterioration in industrial demand across the region could delay the expected recovery in profitability. Similarly, North America’s recent momentum still needs to prove sustainable in what remains a relatively slow-growing market.

Commodity prices remain a key risk. While Elgi has already implemented price hikes of 2.5% to 3%, a sharp increase in raw material costs could temporarily pressure margins.

Competition from lower-cost Chinese manufacturers is also increasing across key markets. Elgi plans to counter this with a new entry-level compressor platform, making its acceptance an important monitorable over the next few quarters.

The market has already priced in much of the optimism. At around 47 times earnings, Elgi trades broadly in line with its historical median and at a premium to many domestic peers. That leaves limited room for disappointment. If Europe returns to profitability, North America continues gaining market share and margins move towards the company’s FY31 target, the valuation may prove justified. If not, expectations could adjust quickly.

The bottom line

Markets tend to reward companies only after the benefits of long-term investments begin showing up in the numbers. Elgi Equipments may be approaching that stage.

Over the past several years, the company has built a diversified global business while maintaining a strong balance sheet and healthy returns. The next phase is about something far simpler: converting those investments into higher margins and stronger earnings.

Management has set itself an ambitious target of increasing EBITDA margins from 14.8% in FY26 to 18% by FY31. Achieving that will depend on Europe remaining profitable, North America continuing to grow faster than its market and the company maintaining its financial discipline.

For investors, that is the real story to watch. Revenue growth alone is unlikely to determine Elgi’s future. The bigger question is whether years of patient investment can finally deliver the profitability the company has been building towards. If they do, FY27 could mark the beginning of a new phase in Elgi’s journey.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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