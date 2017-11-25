Narendra Modi government notifies post GST rates to boost exports, employment generation in textiles and apparel sector

‘Post-GST rates of RoSL will be effective from 1 Oct 2017’ (Photo from PTI)

In a major development, PM Narendra Modi led Central government has notified the post-GST rates to boost exports and employment generation in the labour intensive textiles and apparel sector. According to an official release by Ministry of Textiles, “In order to support exports of readymade garments and made-ups, Government vide Notification No. 14/26/2010- IT dated 24th November 2017 has notified post-GST rates under the scheme for Remission of State Levies (RoSL) on exports of readymade garments, made-ups and under AA-RoSL for garments.” The release explains the respective rates too. “Post-GST rates of RoSL are upto a maximum of 1.70% for cotton garments, 1.25% for MMF, Silk and Woolen garments and 1.48% for apparel of blends. Rates are upto a maximum of 2.20% for cotton made-ups, 1.40% for MMF and silk made-ups and 1.80% for made-ups of blends. For sacks and bags made of jute, the rate is 0.60%. The RoSL rate for garments under AA-AIR combination is 0.66%,” the Press Information Bureau release added.

The release further adds, ”Notification of post-GST RoSL rates for rebate of state levies/taxes is in pursuance of the decision of Government of India to boost exports and employment generation in the labour intensive textiles and apparel sector. The Notification is in supersession of Ministry of Textiles Notification No 14/26/2016-IT dated 28.9.2017.’

“These rates shall be effective from 01.10.2017. Further, DGFT has enhanced the rates under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from 2% to 4% on readymade garments and made ups w.e.f 1st November 2017 till 30th June 2018. These measures are expected to boost the exports of garments and made-ups from India,” adds the PIB release.

