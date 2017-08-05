Jio Phone booking: How individuals, businesses can register online for Reliance 4G feature handset; fill this form

Jio Phone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15.

In less than 10 days from now, Jio Phone will be out for testing purposes. Mukesh Ambani had confirmed that Jio Phone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15. Now, not only individuals but people who are running businesses can also register their interest to buy Reliance Jio 4G feature phone. As Jio Phone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, it is important to register if you want to buy Jio Phone. Now, Jio has launched a separate registration form for people running businesses. The form has been launched on the Jio.com website. The form for people running businesses has been updated under ‘Keep Me Posted’ page on Jio.com. The form asks you to register interest. You have to select BUSINESS to register interest for the Jio Phone. The business form asks you to fill various details like Contact name, Company name, Pincode, PAN no or GSTN number, Contact person email, contact person number. It also asks you about the number of devices required. Jio has updated its website for the people who are interested in buying the Reliance Jio 4G feature phone. The form can also be filled by individuals just by selecting INDIVIDUALS. To fill the form log on to Jio.com and click on Keep Me Posted page. And, then select INDIVIDUAL or BUSINESS, according to your requirement.

Jio Phone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. Jio Phone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, September onwards.

The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year. The phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone.

Reliance Jio, the fourth-generation telecom arm of Reliance Industries, will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month. Jio already has 125 million users since its launch in September last year.