Forbes Billionaires: Massive gap between world’s richest woman Alice Walton and India’s Savitri Jindal

The Forbes 2018 billionaires list features only eight Indian businesswomen. (Image: PTI)

A total of 256 women feature in this year’s Forbes list of the world’s richest businesspersons. The collective net worth of these women business owners topped $1 trillion – a jump of 20 percent since last year – this time, Forbes list said. While most of the women in this list have inherited businesses, 72 are the first time entrants, the report said. The Forbes list features only eight Indian businesswomen. Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emiretus, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, is the richest Indian businesswoman with a net worth of $8.8 billion. Globally, she has been ranked 176. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, is the second richest women in India. With a fortune of $3.6 billion, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been ranked 629th on the Forbes list with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

Net worth gap

Alice Walton, the daughter of Wallmart founder Sam Walton is the richest businesswomen in the world with a fortune of $46 billion. She is ahead by $37.2 billion in terms of net worth when compared with Savitri Jindal’s fortune of $8.8 billion. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family that owns one third of L’Oreal’s stocks is the second richest woman globally with a fortune of $42.2 billion ahead by $38.6 billion from Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Other richest Indian women

The remaining six Indian women who have been featured in the list include Smita Crishna-Godrej at 822nd place with a net worth of $2.9 billion and Leena Tewari-USV India, at 1,020th rank with a fortune of $2.4 billion. Mother and son duo of Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta-Havell’s India were placed at the 1,103rd place with a fortune of $2.2 billion. Anu Aga-Thermax is ranked 1,650th with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Sheela Gautam-Sheela Foam is ranked 1,999th with net worth of $1.1 billion. Madhu Kapur-YES Bank is ranked 1,999th with a fortune of $1.1 billion.

Mukesh Ambani is richest Indian

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian businessman retaining the top slot 11th times in a row in the Forbes annual list of billionaires. His net worth is $40.1 billion.