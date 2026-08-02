When Aayush Agarwal resigned as vice president-chief of staff at quick commerce company Zepto in 2023, he did not have a startup idea in hand. What he did have was a conviction that entrepreneurship was the next chapter. During a trip home to Kolkata for Diwali, the decision became final. “Once my resignation was accepted, I decided entrepreneurship was what I wanted to pursue for the rest of my life,” he says.

The next day, he sat down for an hour to think about what to build. The answer came from a problem he had carried in the back of his mind for years. Urban consumers could book a cab, order food or groceries within minutes, but arranging reliable help for routine household chores remained largely an offline exercise dependent on neighbourhood referrals, phone calls and uncertain availability. Having helped build a quick commerce business, Agarwal believed he understood what convenience-driven consumers expected. “I could see a large wallet share that was still offline and a category with a clear white space,” he says.

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That insight became the starting point for Snabbit, a platform that offers on-demand home services such as cleaning and other routine household tasks by connecting customers with trained service professionals. The company’s proposition borrows the speed and convenience of quick commerce and applies it to home services, a market that has remained fragmented despite the growth of digital consumer platforms.

Entrepreneurship was never part of Agarwal’s original career plan. After studying commerce in Kolkata and completing a management degree from IMT Ghaziabad, he started in risk management and investment banking before moving into the startup ecosystem. During his time at Zepto, he had even floated the idea of entering this category internally, but the proposal was shelved as the company chose to stay focused on groceries. Looking back, he sees that rejection as fortunate.

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Before formally launching the business, he requested a security guard in his residential society to introduce him to domestic workers and service professionals looking for work. Over seven days, he personally met nearly 100 people to understand their expectations and constraints.

Those conversations changed the direction of the business. The problem was not the availability of workers. It was the inability of demand and supply to find each other efficiently. “If we could solve access, we could solve the supply problem as well,” he says. That became the operating principle behind Snabbit.

The company officially began operations on January 1, 2024. Of the nearly 100 workers he had interacted with, only three reported on the first day and just two turned up on the second. The experience highlighted that attracting workers required more than competitive earnings.

The first month was marked by rapid experimentation. The company launched with task-based pricing but shifted to time-based pricing within three days. By the end of the month, it made a far more difficult decision. Subscription plans, which accounted for over 90% of revenue then, were scrapped in favour of a fully on-demand model. “That single decision unlocked the category,” Agarwal says.

From One-Room Office

Like many early-stage startups, Snabbit began with limited resources. The first office was Agarwal’s one-bedroom apartment in Powai. His younger brother joined him for three months, while the initial team included one sourcing executive. As hiring gathered pace, the company added cluster managers, trainers and eventually set up a small training centre and interview facility near the apartment to professionalise recruitment.

Fund-raising proved to be another test. Agarwal first pitched the business to Nexus Venture Partners, where he already knew managing director Suvir Sujan. The investment committee declined the proposal, believing the idea needed sharper articulation. Instead of ending the conversation, Sujan connected him with venture partner Puneet Kumar.

Over the next month, the founders and investors worked through multiple iterations of the business model before Nexus committed $1 million in Snabbit’s first institutional funding round. “It wasn’t an instant yes. The process helped sharpen the business and our conviction,” Agarwal says.

That early backing has since been followed by larger rounds. In April this year, the Bengaluru-based startup raised $56 million in a Series D round led by Susquehanna VC, with participation from Mirae Asset Venture Investments and Bertelsmann India Investments. Existing investors including Elevation Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners also back the company. Snabbit has raised $112 million to date.

The company took six to seven months to reach 100 jobs a day and crossed 10,000 daily jobs by October 2025. It now processes about 151,000 orders a day and is targeting one million daily jobs over the next 18 to 24 months.