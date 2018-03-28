Indians prioritise happiness over money! Is this the key to success for most citizens? Take a look

The survey also revealed that Indians recognise success today with having good friends, getting opportunities to travel and finding time to cultivate new hobbies. (Reuters)

Most Indians prioritise happiness and health over money with 72 per cent respondents in a survey defining success as ‘being happy’. According to a survey by professional networking site LinkedIn, about 72 per cent Indians chose the option of ‘being happy’ as their ultimate definition for success. For others, good health (65 per cent) and a healthy work-life balance (57 per cent) stood as the important indicators of success. Amongst the countries surveyed, Indian professionals ranked third in feeling successful, just after the UAE in the first spot and Brazil in the second. Contrary to the popular perception of relating more money with more success, the survey found that only 22 per cent attribute success to a ‘rise in paycheck’, while 36 per cent define success in terms of ‘earning a six-figure salary’. The LinkedIn survey, carried out online between October 12 and November 3 last year, considered 18,191 adults across 16 countries – Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Brazil, the UAE, the UK and the US.

“The growing optimism in India’s macroeconomic environment shines through in the confidence professionals feel towards achieving success. While success means many different things to different people, it is heartening to see indicators like work-life balance, family time and health taking precedence over a six-figure salary,” LinkedIn head of communications for India Deepa Sapatnekar said. The survey also said that despite building pressures of a competitive job economy and rising inflation, one in 10 Indians (10 per cent) feel optimistic about achieving success within one year, double the global average of 5 per cent.

About 79 per cent Indians felt that education plays a positive role in their ability to achieve success, along with other factors like age (61 per cent), gender (56 per cent), and the career they have chosen (68 per cent). Around 30 per cent Indians think achieving social success is more important than achieving professional success, higher than the global average of 22 per cent. The survey also revealed that Indians recognise success today with having good friends, getting opportunities to travel and finding time to cultivate new hobbies.