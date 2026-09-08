Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu is set for a major expansion, with railway authorities planning nine new stabling lines and two additional platforms, The Indian Express reported. The project is aimed at improving train operations and allowing the station to handle more passenger and freight services.

The station comes under the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway. The planned expansion is expected to strengthen infrastructure at the station as rail services in the region grow.

Nagercoil station to add nine lines and two platforms

Nagercoil railway station will get nine new stabling lines and two additional platforms, according to a report by The Indian Express. The new infrastructure will create more space in the yard and help improve train operations.

In addition, two new platforms will be added at the station. The platforms will be numbered 4 and 5. The works follow the completion of doubling on the Nagercoil Town–Nagercoil Junction–Kanniyakumari section last year, as part of the wider Thiruvananthapuram –Kanniyakumari doubling project.

Passenger facilities to get an upgrade

Nagercoil railway station is also being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which aims to improve infrastructure, amenities and connectivity at railway stations across the country.

The works include upgrades to the concourse, circulating area, parking area, booking office and waiting hall, along with improvements to toilet facilities.

At Platform 1, the flooring will be upgraded and additional cover will be provided. A 6-metre-wide foot over bridge (FOB) is also being constructed to make movement between platforms easier, The Indian Express reported, citing a senior Southern Railway official.