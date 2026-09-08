India joined a global 6G alliance on Monday — finalising details during a bilateral meeting US officials on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Top officials from both countries also discussed ways to “strengthen cooperation” for semiconductors, AI and data centres during the interaction.

“Secretary Lutnick met with Indian Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial to discuss the future of 6G. Today, we are pleased to announce that India has joined the US and 24 other countries in the effort to ensure that next generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G,” the US Department of Commerce wrote on X.

India has also moved to establish itself as a pioneer in next-generation wireless technology by 2030 — forming the Bharat 6G Alliance in July 2023. The industry and academia-led platform expanded to include 90 members by mid-July this year. According to a PIB press note outlining the launch, B6GA was intended to “forge coalitions and synergies with other 6G Global Alliances, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange”.

Cooperation in semiconductors, AI and data centres

Union Minister Jitin Prasada shared via X that he had discussed semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centres with Lutnick. The lawmaker also broached the possibility of additional US investments in ISM 2.0, proposed strengthening AI technology partnership and outlined a mechanism for safeguards.

“These are critical building blocks of the emerging digital economy. In my bilateral discussion with Mr. Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, we exchanged views on strengthening cooperation across these areas and advancing technology-led opportunities between India and the United States,” he wrote on X.

India also discussed deeper cooperation with the European Union and the African Union during the event. According to an official release, the G20 Ministers had released an Innovation Ministerial Statement recognising that “emerging technologies have the potential to unlock prosperity, enhance productivity, and expand opportunity for all our peoples.”

The consensus statement outlined broad agreement across six pillars: Pro-innovation policy frameworks, technology for opportunity and prosperity, skilled technical workforce development, intellectual property policies for artificial intelligence, AI for standards and standards for AI, and industrial innovation and investment in supply chains.

India-US space partnership

The update came even as US Ambassador Sergio Gor hailed the evolving India-US space partnership during an event in Bengaluru. He noted that the two countries were now “co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery”.

“In this modern-day space race, the United States brings world-class private capital and mature commercial ecosystems. India brings world-class engineering, extraordinary scientific talent, and a fearless startup sector. The resulting partnership creates a new dream team that can and will do wonders,” he added.