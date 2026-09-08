The BCCI has finalised a new associate partnership arrangement for the Indian cricket team’s upcoming home matches, with Campa Cola, SBI Life and ChatGPT securing rights through March 2028.

The total deal size is estimated at Rs 130 crore for 35 matches involving India, with Campa Cola emerging as the highest bidder at Rs 1.31 crore per match.

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The latest agreement replaces the previous associate partnership contract that expired in August 2026. SBI Life and ChatGPT each offered Rs 1.2 crore per match, sources said.

Bisleri and Indian Oil Corporation were also involved in the bidding process, matching the Rs 1.2 crore figure, but missed out on the final associate partner slots, sources said.

The latest partnership follows the board’s decision in July to invite companies to bid for title sponsorship and associate partner rights across Indian cricket events.

The package included international matches as well as major domestic competitions such as the Ranji Trophy. Despite their status as official associate partners, the three brands will not feature on the Indian team’s playing shirts.

The BCCI’s sponsorship structure reserves jersey space for the title sponsor. Apollo Tyres is currently the main sponsor displayed on the front of the India team’s jersey.

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Associate partners instead receive visibility through broadcast graphics and on-ground branding.

Their logos can appear in television coverage, including graphics positioned around the field, as well as placements on boundary cushions.

The new arrangement comes ahead of India’s next home assignment, with the West Indies set to tour the country from September 27.