Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet board of directors; Larry Page says excited by development

The decision came after a vote of confidence in Pichai who has led the company for the past two years on a sustained growth trajectory. (Image: Reuters)

Google’s parent company Alphabet has appointed Sundar Pichai to its board of directors on Monday. This will make Pichai the 13th member of the board. According to a report by Forbes.com, the decision came after a vote of confidence in Pichai who has led the company for the past two years on a sustained growth trajectory. Speaking on the occasion, Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement, “Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.”

After Pichai’s appointment as CEO of Google in August 2015, Alphabet’s shares have reportedly risen by around 50 per cent. Pichai has been a Google employee since 2004 and has risen through the executive ranks rapidly to become CEO after the formation of Alphabet. The recent appointment has made Pichai the fifth insider to join Alphabet’s board of directors which now has a total of 13 members. The other insiders are co-founders Page and Sergey Brin; General Partner John Doerr, SVP of Google Cloud Diane Greene, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and others.

You might also want to see this:

With this move, the multinational technology conglomerate Google which is a key revenue maker, gets a chance to oversee the decision-making process. Google, as per records, contributes to around 90 per cent of the overall revenue. However, it is still unclear how the new board seat will reflect on Pichai’s already massive salary package of $200 million. As of now, Pichai has been largely responsible for enhancing Google’s performance in areas like artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things) and several other internet products.