Semiconductor company Marvell Technology on Wednesday announced plans to invest $250 million (around Rs 2,400 crore) in India over the next three years, as it looks to double its workforce and expand the country’s role in developing chips for artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The investment will cover technology, talent and physical infrastructure, the US-headquartered company said. It also said Marvell will add a new wing to its Bengaluru office and expand its presence in Hyderabad.

The announcement coincides with Marvell’s 20th anniversary in India. The company began operations in Bengaluru in 2006 and has since developed India into its second-largest research and development organisation globally.

According to the company’s press release, its engineering teams in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad will work on advanced semiconductor process technologies, including 2-nanometre and more advanced nodes, high-speed analogue intellectual property, software, firmware, subsystem design and end-to-end silicon development.

Marvell said the expanded operations would support the design and development of semiconductor solutions used in AI systems, cloud computing and data infrastructure.

The company also plans to deepen its engagement with Indian universities, startups, industry bodies and government organisations as part of the investment.

Workforce to double in three years

In the recent announcement, Marvell has not disclosed its existing employee strength in India. However, it said it expects to double the country’s headcount over the coming three years.

Navin Bishnoi, vice-president and India country manager at Marvell, said India had become a “strategic hub of engineering excellence” for the company.

India’s engineering operations play a critical role in developing the infrastructure technologies used by major hyperscalers and cloud service providers, he added.

“As we celebrate 20 years in India, we remain committed to expanding R&D investments, strengthening the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and developing the next generation of technology talent,” Bishnoi said.

While Bishnoi will lead the expansion locally, the larger strategic shift behind Marvell’s India bet has also put the spotlight on the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Matt Murphy.

Who is Matt Murphy?

Murphy joined Marvell as president and CEO in July 2016, at a time when the semiconductor company was going through a period of organisational and strategic change. He was later appointed chairman of its board.

Over the past decade, Murphy has repositioned Marvell from a company associated largely with storage and consumer-facing semiconductor products into one focused on data centres, cloud networks, telecom infrastructure and customised chips.

The company describes Murphy as the executive who led its transformation into a data-infrastructure semiconductor business. Under his leadership, Marvell has combined internal product development with large acquisitions and the sale of businesses that no longer fit its core strategy.

As per the company page, this strategy has become increasingly important with the rise of generative AI. Training and running large AI models requires not only powerful processors but also high-speed technologies that can move data between chips, servers and data centres.

Marvell develops several of these underlying components, including custom silicon, networking chips, and data-centre interconnect technologies.

A two-decade career at Maxim before Marvell

Before joining Marvell, Murphy spent more than two decades at Maxim Integrated, another US semiconductor company. He held a series of engineering, sales and business leadership positions at Maxim. His final role there was executive vice-president of business units, sales and marketing, with responsibility for product development and the company’s go-to-market operations.

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Earlier, he headed Maxim’s communications and automotive solutions group and served as vice-president of worldwide sales and marketing.

This combination of technical-sector experience and commercial leadership became central to Murphy’s mandate at Marvell: narrowing the company’s focus while building scale in parts of the semiconductor market expected to benefit from rising data consumption.

Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program. He has also held board positions at eBay and several semiconductor industry organisations.

Murphy’s notable moves at Marvell

One of Murphy’s most notable moves was Marvell’s acquisition of Cavium, completed in 2018. The transaction expanded Marvell’s position in networking, servers, processors, storage and telecommunications infrastructure. At the time, Murphy said the next phase of semiconductor growth would be driven by the expanding “data economy”.

Marvell followed this with its acquisition of Inphi in 2021. Inphi specialised in high-speed data movement and optical connectivity, technologies that have since become crucial to large cloud and AI data centres.

The acquisition strengthened Marvell’s position in cloud infrastructure and telecommunications networks, while giving it a broader portfolio of products used to connect computing systems.

Murphy has previously described the strategy as one of creating value rather than simply pursuing higher aggregate revenue. This involved acquiring businesses aligned with data infrastructure while exiting areas that did not fit the company’s long-term priorities.

That overhaul has placed Marvell closer to the centre of the AI infrastructure boom. The company reported record revenue of $8.2 billion in the financial year ended January 31, 2026, an increase of 42% from the previous year. Marvell attributed much of the momentum to demand linked to AI and data centres.

Inside Marvell’s India bet

Marvell’s India investment is focused on research and chip design rather than semiconductor fabrication. The company operates under a largely fabless model, meaning it designs semiconductor products but relies on external manufacturers to produce the chips.

That makes access to skilled engineers particularly important. Developing advanced chips requires expertise across circuit design, high-speed connectivity, software, verification and the integration of numerous systems into a finished semiconductor product.

Marvell said its employees in India already contribute to multiple global technology platforms and hold several patents. The company is also using advanced AI tools in its Indian operations to improve engineering productivity and accelerate product development.

The Rs 2,400-crore commitment is, therefore, not merely an office expansion. It is a bet that India can become a larger part of the company’s global pipeline from training semiconductor engineers to developing the connectivity technologies required by the next generation of AI infrastructure.

For Murphy, who has spent the past decade rebuilding Marvell around the movement and processing of data, India is now positioned to play a bigger role in the next phase of that strategy.