The Himachal Pradesh government has secured administrative approval worth Rs 239.45 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 for two major road upgrade projects, according to PTI.

The approval has been granted by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is aimed at strengthening connectivity in key horticulture and rural regions of the state.

The sanctioned works include the upgradation of the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road at an estimated cost of Rs 203.52 crore and the remaining 16-km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road at Rs 35.93 crore.

State says sustained follow-up led to project approval

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the approvals were the result of continuous efforts by the state government and the Public Works Department, which had been pursuing the projects with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“The state government and the Public Works Department have consistently taken up these proposals with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We are pleased that our sustained efforts have yielded positive results, resulting in this significant sanction for Himachal Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying in a statement, according to PTI

According to the minister, the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road serves as a crucial transport link for the apple-producing areas of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal. The proposed upgrade is expected to improve connectivity, enable quicker movement of apples and other horticultural produce, lower transportation costs and support the region’s rural economy.

Road projects expected to improve market access for farmers

Singh said the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road project is equally important as it will complete the remaining section of the corridor and provide uninterrupted road connectivity. He added that the project would particularly benefit farmers and horticulturists living in the Rampur Assembly constituency.

“These projects are not merely investments in road infrastructure but investments in the livelihoods of our farmers and horticulturists. Improved connectivity will enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and contribute to the long-term growth of Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector,” he said, as per PTI.

The minister added that the state government would complete all necessary formalities on priority so that construction work can begin at the earliest and be completed within the prescribed timeline.