Flipkart offers Samsung Galaxy S7 for less than Rs 5,000; here is how to buy

Samsung Galaxy S7. (Source: Samsung website)

In what is a major good news for people looking to change their old smartphone, e-commerce website Flipkart is running Samsung mobile fest on its website. Under this new sale, Flipkart offers massive deals and discounts on Samsung smartphones. The biggest grab under this sale is Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone. The smartphone which is originally priced at Rs 46,000 is now available at an effective price of Rs 4,990. Samsung Galaxy S7 is originally priced at Rs 46,000 but is available on Flipkart for a discounted price of Rs 29,990.

However, the website is giving up to Rs 25,000 in exchange for your old phone. This includes extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange which automatically brings down the price of Galaxy S7 to Rs 24,990. So, after applying all these offers, you can buy the device for an effective cost of Rs 4,990. The offer is valid only till the stock lasts but the Samsung mobile fest is being run between 6th November and 8th November. Also, the maximum order quantity is limited to 1 unit per customer.

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in 2016, priced at Rs 48,900. During the time of launch, it had some of the best features seen in premium smartphones. Like all major Samsung devices, this phone contains the Exynos chipset instead of the Snapdragon processor in other countries. It has a 5.1-inch display, 12 MP camera at the back, 4GB RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery. Even today, it is a smartphone which looks good and provides decent performance.

The phone has been engineered in a way that it gives you the slimmest feel in your hand without compromising the big screen size. And the elegantly curved front and back fit in your palm just right. Apart from this, you can get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy On5, Galaxy On7 and Galaxy J3 Pro.