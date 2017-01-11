E-commerce boom in Bangalore over? Realty share in office space absorption plunges

According to data available with property consultant Knight Frank India, the e-commerce sector witnessed its lowest office space absorption in Bengaluru in the last few years. (Reuters)

The e-commerce boom seems to be over as far as real estate space absorption is concerned in Bengaluru. Although Bengaluru witnessed a strong growth in office market transactions in 2016 with the absorption of 11.4 million sq ft, the share of e-commerce in the total office space declined drastically. The share of e-commerce was just around 2% last year from around 5% in 2015 and the total office space leased by the sector was 181,000 sq ft.

According to data available with property consultant Knight Frank India, the e-commerce sector witnessed its lowest office space absorption in Bengaluru in the last few years. There were a handful of transactions, with Snapdeal snapping up 35,000 sq ft, Amazon Internet Services (20,000 sq ft), Groupon (20,000 sq ft), Quikr (8,000 sq ft) and MakeMyTrip among others.

In contrast, the e-commerce sector accounted for 4% of transactions in 2014, which went up to over 5% in 2015. A good volume of space was taken up by e-commerce firms between 2013 and 2015, regarded as the golden period for e-commerce firms. In 2015, two large players in the industry such as Amazon and Flipkart signed deals for pre-committed space of 3.2 million sq ft space together. However, this space will be available for occupation by end of 2017.

“While e-commerce still holds potential, there were fewer e-commerce transactions in the second half of 2016. The e-commerce is part of the other services sector, which together increased its share in the overall office space transactions to 25% in the second half of 2016,” Satish B N, executive director – South, Knight Frank said.