Sensex, Nifty at close: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note. The Sensex climbed 373.76 points, or 0.48%, to close at 78,954.76, while the Nifty 50 added 11.35 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,636.

The rally in the Sensex was largely driven by heavyweight stocks. Reliance Industries emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.43%, followed by State Bank of India (3.02%), Bharat Electronics (2.56%), ICICI Bank (2.28%) and Eternal (1.99%).

On the losing side, Power Grid Corporation declined the most, falling 3.99%. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (2.06%), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (1.49%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.41%) and Maruti Suzuki India (1.15%).

Sensex, Nifty at open: Indian benchmark indices opened in positive territory, with the Sensex rising 175 points to 78,756 and the Nifty gaining 11 points to trade at 24,634 in early trade.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Eternal, with each stock gaining up to 1.13% in early deals.

Sensex, Nifty before pre-open: The global markets are trading on a cautious note. The Asian peers fell in morning trade following the US markets. Indian investor sentiment is also following the trend. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start for Indian markets. It is up 11 points or 0.04%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.04% higher at 24,625, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.19% higher at 78,581.

Key global and domestic cues for August 06, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a lower note following an overnight fall on Wall Street as tech stocks witnessed a sell-off. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.51%, while the Topix inched higher. The Kospi dropped 1.84% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.15%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,674, lower than the index’s last close of 25,915.82.

US markets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the US stock markets closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.24 points, or 0.49%, for a record close and its fifth positive day in a row. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.17% and snapped a four-day win streak. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.83%.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices slipped after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Hormuz Strait deal is likely this week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.04% to trade at $75.19 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 0.11% higher at $79.54, below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.41% lower at $74.91 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,351.20 an ounce, up 1.07%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,48,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 3.12% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,48,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,382.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 3.12% higher at $62.75 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 2.8% to Rs 2.27 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 943.42 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,883.17 crore on August 05, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 99.67. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.28% to close at 95.12 to the dollar on August 05.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Silver sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.6% in market capitalisation. Further, Restaurant stocks were followed by the Metals – Non Ferrous sector stocks, which were further followed by the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks. However, the Sugar sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.95%.