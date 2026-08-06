Sensex, Nifty at close: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note. The Sensex climbed 373.76 points, or 0.48%, to close at 78,954.76, while the Nifty 50 added 11.35 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,636.
The rally in the Sensex was largely driven by heavyweight stocks. Reliance Industries emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.43%, followed by State Bank of India (3.02%), Bharat Electronics (2.56%), ICICI Bank (2.28%) and Eternal (1.99%).
On the losing side, Power Grid Corporation declined the most, falling 3.99%. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (2.06%), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (1.49%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.41%) and Maruti Suzuki India (1.15%).
Sensex, Nifty at open: Indian benchmark indices opened in positive territory, with the Sensex rising 175 points to 78,756 and the Nifty gaining 11 points to trade at 24,634 in early trade.
Among the top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Eternal, with each stock gaining up to 1.13% in early deals.
Sensex, Nifty before pre-open: The global markets are trading on a cautious note. The Asian peers fell in morning trade following the US markets. Indian investor sentiment is also following the trend. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start for Indian markets. It is up 11 points or 0.04%.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.04% higher at 24,625, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.19% higher at 78,581.
Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a lower note following an overnight fall on Wall Street as tech stocks witnessed a sell-off. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.51%, while the Topix inched higher. The Kospi dropped 1.84% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.15%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,674, lower than the index’s last close of 25,915.82.
US markets on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the US stock markets closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.24 points, or 0.49%, for a record close and its fifth positive day in a row. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.17% and snapped a four-day win streak. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.83%.
Crude oil
Crude oil prices slipped after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Hormuz Strait deal is likely this week.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.04% to trade at $75.19 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 0.11% higher at $79.54, below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.41% lower at $74.91 a barrel.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 99.67. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.28% to close at 95.12 to the dollar on August 05.
The Silver sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.6% in market capitalisation. Further, Restaurant stocks were followed by the Metals – Non Ferrous sector stocks, which were further followed by the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks. However, the Sugar sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.95%.