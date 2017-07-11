DHFL General Insurance appoints Vijay Sinha as MD

Prior to it, Sinha has worked at organisations like Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

DHFL General Insurance today said it has appointed Vijay Sinha as managing director and chief executive effective from June 1. DHFL General Insurance is a general insurance venture promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital, which is a core investment company with its flagship brand being the listed housing finance entity, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). Prior to it, Sinha has worked at organisations like Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

Kapil Wadhawan, chairman, Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) who is also the chairman of DHFL General Insurance, said, “Vijay’s varied experience in the insurance industry gives me the confidence that WGC’s new venture is in the right hands and will deliver the customer focused approach that WGC envisages to build in all its businesses.” Sinha said “this indeed is a very exciting opportunity, being the second insurance start up I have had the fortune of being associated with. A lot has changed between 2001 and 2017.”