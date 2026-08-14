One of the most consequential decision, which the next chairman would face could be whether the group’s holding company remains privately held or is eventually forced into the public markets. The issue will put the successor in a difficult position, requiring him or her to balance the preference of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder, with the regulatory framework governing Tata Sons.

The question has assumed greater significance after the Reserve Bank of India retained Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFC) for 2026-27. Tata Sons was the only unlisted company among the 18 entities on the list. Its inclusion was based on its financial position as of March 31, 2026, under the RBI’s revised, principle-based framework for identifying upper-layer NBFCs.

The listing issue had already emerged as a point of friction between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and outgoing Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to people familiar with the matter. Chandrasekaran is believed to have resisted giving a commitment that Tata Sons would remain private, arguing that he could not commit to a course that could potentially conflict with a regulatory requirement. The issue was also linked to discussions over his continuation at the holding company.

For the incoming chairman, the immediate challenge will therefore be to find a way through the competing positions. Tata Trusts has favoured retaining Tata Sons as a private company, while the RBI’s classification has kept open the possibility that the holding company could eventually face a listing requirement.

The RBI, however, has not closed the door on Tata Sons avoiding that outcome. While retaining the company in the upper-layer NBFC list, the regulator said its inclusion was without prejudice to Tata Sons’ application for de-registration as a core investment company. The application remains under examination. Legal experts said the latest classification, by itself, does not settle whether Tata Sons will have to list.

The distinction is important because Tata Sons has sought to surrender its NBFC registration, effectively seeking to take itself outside the regulatory framework that could trigger the listing requirement. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the classification of upper-layer NBFCs is now principle-based, with companies qualifying on the basis of prescribed criteria rather than regulatory discretion.

Tata Sons’ latest annual report shows assets of Rs 2.01 lakh crore, about twice the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold under the revised framework. This makes the company’s regulatory status particularly important.

If the RBI accepts the de-registration application, Tata Sons could continue as a privately held holding company. If the application is rejected, the listing question could return to centre stage, with the group potentially exploring legal options.

For the new chairman, the issue will consequently be more than a regulatory dispute. It will be an early test of how effectively the successor can manage the interests of Tata Trusts while ensuring that Tata Sons remains within the regulatory framework governing the group’s core holding company.