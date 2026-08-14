Western Railway Valsad train block alert: 7 trains cancelled, several services affected from August 21-23; check list
Rail passengers traveling through Valsad station from August 21-23 should check train status due to Western Railway's Non-Interlocking block for Electronic Interlocking commissioning, causing cancellations and schedule changes.
Rail passengers travelling through Valsad railway station between August 21 and 23 should check the status of their trains before starting their journey, as Western Railway has announced changes to several services due to a planned Non-Interlocking (NI) block.
The block is being undertaken for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad (BL) station. According to an advisory issued by DRM – Mumbai Central, Western Railway, and reposted by DRM Ahmedabad on X, it will begin at 10 am on Friday, August 21, and continue until 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2026.
The work will affect the main railway lines in both directions. During the block period, seven trains will be fully cancelled, while several others will be short-terminated or short-originated. Western Railway has also said that some services may be regulated or rescheduled.
Date
Train No.
Train
Change
Aug 21
12930
Vadodara-Valsad
Short-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad
Aug 21
59046
Valsad-Virar
Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
Aug 21
59023
Mumbai Central-Valsad
Short-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad
Aug 22
12930
Vadodara-Valsad
Short-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad
Aug 22
19012
Dahod-Valsad
Short-terminated at Udhna; cancelled between Udhna and Valsad
Aug 22
20960
Vadnagar-Valsad
Short-terminated at Navsari; cancelled between Navsari and Valsad
Aug 22*
12944
Kanpur-Valsad
Short-terminated at Bhestan; cancelled between Bhestan and Valsad
Aug 22
59046
Valsad-Virar
Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
Aug 22
59023
Mumbai Central-Valsad
Short-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad
Aug 22
19011
Valsad-Dahod
Short-originated from Bilimora
Aug 22
19051
Valsad-Muzaffarpur Jn
Short-originated from Bhestan
Aug 22
19056
Udhna-BDTS
Fully cancelled
Aug 23
20959
Valsad-Vadnagar
Short-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna
Aug 23
12929
Valsad-Vadodara
Short-originated from Navsari; partially cancelled between Valsad and Navsari
Aug 23
69151
Valsad-Surat
Short-originated from Amalsad; partially cancelled between Valsad and Amalsad
Aug 23
19011
Valsad-Dahod
Short-originated from Bilimora; partially cancelled between Valsad and Bilimora
Aug 23
04120
Valsad-Subedarganj
Short-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna
Aug 23
69152
ST-BL MEMU
Short-terminated at Amalsad; partially cancelled between Amalsad and Valsad
Aug 23*
04119
Subedarganj-Valsad
Short-terminated at Udhna; partially cancelled between Udhna and Valsad
Aug 23
59046
Valsad-Virar
Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
On August 22, Train No. 19056 Udhna-BDTS will be fully cancelled.
Six services will be completely cancelled on August 23, Train No. 19055 BDTS-Udhna, 20996 BDTS-Ajmer, 69153 Umargam-Valsad, 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara, 22930 Vadodara-Dahanu Road and 69154 Valsad-Umargam Road MEMU.
Why is there a block at Valsad station?
Western Railway said the Non-Interlocking work is required for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad station.
The block will last from Friday morning until Sunday afternoon and will affect the main railway lines in both directions. Apart from the announced cancellations and changes in originating or terminating stations, train services may also be regulated or rescheduled during this period.
Passengers advised to check train status
Western Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest status of their trains before travelling. Passengers can check current train information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call the 139 railway enquiry helpline.