Rail passengers travelling through Valsad railway station between August 21 and 23 should check the status of their trains before starting their journey, as Western Railway has announced changes to several services due to a planned Non-Interlocking (NI) block.

The block is being undertaken for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad (BL) station. According to an advisory issued by DRM – Mumbai Central, Western Railway, and reposted by DRM Ahmedabad on X, it will begin at 10 am on Friday, August 21, and continue until 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The work will affect the main railway lines in both directions. During the block period, seven trains will be fully cancelled, while several others will be short-terminated or short-originated. Western Railway has also said that some services may be regulated or rescheduled.

DateTrain No.TrainChange
Aug 2112930Vadodara-ValsadShort-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad
Aug 2159046Valsad-VirarShort-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
Aug 2159023Mumbai Central-ValsadShort-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad
Aug 2212930Vadodara-ValsadShort-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad
Aug 2219012Dahod-ValsadShort-terminated at Udhna; cancelled between Udhna and Valsad
Aug 2220960Vadnagar-ValsadShort-terminated at Navsari; cancelled between Navsari and Valsad
Aug 22*12944Kanpur-ValsadShort-terminated at Bhestan; cancelled between Bhestan and Valsad
Aug 2259046Valsad-VirarShort-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
Aug 2259023Mumbai Central-ValsadShort-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad
Aug 2219011Valsad-DahodShort-originated from Bilimora
Aug 2219051Valsad-Muzaffarpur JnShort-originated from Bhestan
Aug 2219056Udhna-BDTSFully cancelled
Aug 2320959Valsad-VadnagarShort-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna
Aug 2312929Valsad-VadodaraShort-originated from Navsari; partially cancelled between Valsad and Navsari
Aug 2369151Valsad-SuratShort-originated from Amalsad; partially cancelled between Valsad and Amalsad
Aug 2319011Valsad-DahodShort-originated from Bilimora; partially cancelled between Valsad and Bilimora
Aug 2304120Valsad-SubedarganjShort-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna
Aug 2369152ST-BL MEMUShort-terminated at Amalsad; partially cancelled between Amalsad and Valsad
Aug 23*04119Subedarganj-ValsadShort-terminated at Udhna; partially cancelled between Udhna and Valsad
Aug 2359046Valsad-VirarShort-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada
Aug 2319055BDTS-UdhnaFully cancelled
Aug 2320996BDTS-AjmerFully cancelled
Aug 2369153Umargam-ValsadFully cancelled
Aug 2322929Dahanu Road-VadodaraFully cancelled
Aug 2322930Vadodara-Dahanu RoadFully cancelled
Aug 2369154Valsad-Umargam Road MEMUFully cancelled
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Which 7 trains will be fully cancelled?

On August 22, Train No. 19056 Udhna-BDTS will be fully cancelled.

Six services will be completely cancelled on August 23, Train No. 19055 BDTS-Udhna, 20996 BDTS-Ajmer, 69153 Umargam-Valsad, 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara, 22930 Vadodara-Dahanu Road and 69154 Valsad-Umargam Road MEMU.

Why is there a block at Valsad station?

Western Railway said the Non-Interlocking work is required for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad station.

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The block will last from Friday morning until Sunday afternoon and will affect the main railway lines in both directions. Apart from the announced cancellations and changes in originating or terminating stations, train services may also be regulated or rescheduled during this period.

Passengers advised to check train status

Western Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest status of their trains before travelling. Passengers can check current train information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call the 139 railway enquiry helpline.