Rail passengers travelling through Valsad railway station between August 21 and 23 should check the status of their trains before starting their journey, as Western Railway has announced changes to several services due to a planned Non-Interlocking (NI) block.

The block is being undertaken for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad (BL) station. According to an advisory issued by DRM – Mumbai Central, Western Railway, and reposted by DRM Ahmedabad on X, it will begin at 10 am on Friday, August 21, and continue until 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The work will affect the main railway lines in both directions. During the block period, seven trains will be fully cancelled, while several others will be short-terminated or short-originated. Western Railway has also said that some services may be regulated or rescheduled.

Date Train No. Train Change Aug 21 12930 Vadodara-Valsad Short-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad Aug 21 59046 Valsad-Virar Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada Aug 21 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad Short-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad Aug 22 12930 Vadodara-Valsad Short-terminated at Bilimora; cancelled between Bilimora and Valsad Aug 22 19012 Dahod-Valsad Short-terminated at Udhna; cancelled between Udhna and Valsad Aug 22 20960 Vadnagar-Valsad Short-terminated at Navsari; cancelled between Navsari and Valsad Aug 22* 12944 Kanpur-Valsad Short-terminated at Bhestan; cancelled between Bhestan and Valsad Aug 22 59046 Valsad-Virar Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada Aug 22 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad Short-terminated at Pardi; cancelled between Pardi and Valsad Aug 22 19011 Valsad-Dahod Short-originated from Bilimora Aug 22 19051 Valsad-Muzaffarpur Jn Short-originated from Bhestan Aug 22 19056 Udhna-BDTS Fully cancelled Aug 23 20959 Valsad-Vadnagar Short-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna Aug 23 12929 Valsad-Vadodara Short-originated from Navsari; partially cancelled between Valsad and Navsari Aug 23 69151 Valsad-Surat Short-originated from Amalsad; partially cancelled between Valsad and Amalsad Aug 23 19011 Valsad-Dahod Short-originated from Bilimora; partially cancelled between Valsad and Bilimora Aug 23 04120 Valsad-Subedarganj Short-originated from Udhna; partially cancelled between Valsad and Udhna Aug 23 69152 ST-BL MEMU Short-terminated at Amalsad; partially cancelled between Amalsad and Valsad Aug 23* 04119 Subedarganj-Valsad Short-terminated at Udhna; partially cancelled between Udhna and Valsad Aug 23 59046 Valsad-Virar Short-originated from Udvada; cancelled between Valsad and Udvada Aug 23 19055 BDTS-Udhna Fully cancelled Aug 23 20996 BDTS-Ajmer Fully cancelled Aug 23 69153 Umargam-Valsad Fully cancelled Aug 23 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara Fully cancelled Aug 23 22930 Vadodara-Dahanu Road Fully cancelled Aug 23 69154 Valsad-Umargam Road MEMU Fully cancelled

Which 7 trains will be fully cancelled?

On August 22, Train No. 19056 Udhna-BDTS will be fully cancelled.

Six services will be completely cancelled on August 23, Train No. 19055 BDTS-Udhna, 20996 BDTS-Ajmer, 69153 Umargam-Valsad, 22929 Dahanu Road-Vadodara, 22930 Vadodara-Dahanu Road and 69154 Valsad-Umargam Road MEMU.

Why is there a block at Valsad station?

Western Railway said the Non-Interlocking work is required for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad station.

ALSO READ

Indian Railways steps up safety measures; Kavach 4.0 ap https://www.financialexpress.com/business/railways-indian-railways-steps-up-safety-measures-kavach-4-0-approved-for-660-route-km-19700-km-fencing-done-4316540/ proved for 660 route km, 19,700 km fencing done

The block will last from Friday morning until Sunday afternoon and will affect the main railway lines in both directions. Apart from the announced cancellations and changes in originating or terminating stations, train services may also be regulated or rescheduled during this period.

Passengers advised to check train status

Western Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest status of their trains before travelling. Passengers can check current train information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call the 139 railway enquiry helpline.