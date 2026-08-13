N Chandrasekaran’s departure from Bombay House is an occasion to examine something the Tata group has never needed to settle as definitively as it does today: In the Tata universe, where exactly does the buck stop?

Consider the architecture. The Tata trusts — philanthropic bodies built on the fortunes of the founding family — are the controlling shareholder, holding roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons. Yet the trusts do not run any of the group’s operating companies which have their own boards, chief executives, auditors, and obligations to public shareholders.

Tata Sons, the holding company that owns controlling stakes in most of them, has its own board. The trusts, in turn, have trustees, deeds and objectives rooted in charity rather than commerce.

There are, therefore, three governance layers. Tata Trusts is the majority owner and the operating companies manage businesses. Tata Sons lies somewhere in between — part holding company, part custodian of the Tata name, part allocator of capital, and part bridge between the owners and the businesses. Its chairman stands at the junction, expected to hold the entire structure together.

For much of the group’s history, personalities supplied what the architecture did not. JRD Tata and, later, Ratan Tata commanded an authority that often made the formal question moot. When the person at the centre possessed sufficient moral and institutional weight, nobody needed to ask too insistently where the authority of the trusts ended and that of Tata Sons or the operating companies began. A towering chairman could absorb the contradictions.

That arrangement becomes harder to sustain as the group scales. Today’s Tata Group is a sprawling collection of listed companies, global operations, and businesses of strategic national importance.

Its market capitalisation runs into hundreds of billions of dollars, its shareholder base extends far beyond the promoter, and its interests range from salt and hotels to airlines, automobiles, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. At that scale, “it depends who the chairman is” cannot be a governance model.

The peculiar genius of the Tata structure is also its potential weakness. Because the controlling stake ultimately sits with philanthropic trusts rather than an individual promoter or a fractious family, the group enjoys unusual ownership stability. There is no scion seeking to extract the maximum dividend, no heir tempted to sell at the first flattering valuation, and no family branch fighting another over inheritance. Ownership has a purpose extending beyond any quarter, career, or generation.

Much of what people admire about Tata — its long horizons, willingness to nurse businesses through difficult years, reputation for stewardship and ability to make investments whose pay-offs may lie years away — flows from this foundation. In a corporate world increasingly preoccupied with the next quarter, that patience is an enormous strategic asset.

But the same feature creates an unusual separation between ownership and management. In a conventional promoter-led company, the owner is visible: One knows whose capital is at stake and whose neck is ultimately on the line. In a widely held company, professional managers answer to a dispersed but identifiable body of shareholders. The Tata design is neither.

Tata Sons lies somewhere in between the Trusts and the operating businesses — notionally the bridge, but also inevitably the place where competing institutional demands collect.

That makes the Tata Sons chairman unusually important. The incumbent must reconcile the Trusts’ custodial instincts, the Tata Sons board’s fiduciary responsibilities, and the commercial imperatives of operating companies that have their own boards and, in many cases, millions of outside shareholders.

When everyone agrees, the structure works beautifully. It resembles a sophisticated system of checks and balances: Ownership is stable, management empowered, and oversight intact. The test comes when they do not agree.

The events of 2016, when a sitting Tata Sons chairman was abruptly removed and the group descended into a public and legal battle, were widely seen as a clash of personalities. They were also a warning about structure. When different centres of authority take fundamentally different positions, there is no sufficiently settled constitutional mechanism for resolving the disagreement. The conflict then risks escaping the institution and entering courtrooms and headlines.

That matters because disagreement in an organisation of this size is not an aberration but an inevitability. There will be differences over capital allocation, acquisitions, exits, leadership appointments, risk, and how much patience an underperforming business deserves. A governance architecture cannot be judged only by how smoothly it operates during consensus. Its real test is how it handles dissent.

The problem is not that the Tata Trusts, as controlling shareholder, exercise enormous influence. Of course they do, and they should. Ownership carries the right to choose stewards, influence direction, and protect the purpose for which the controlling stake is held. Nor should professional managers be able to overrule the controlling shareholder or dilute Tata’s philanthropic inheritance in pursuit of some textbook version of corporate governance.

The problem is narrower: The group’s distinctive ownership structure has not been fully institutionalised for the scale and complexity the Tata empire has attained. The boundaries between shareholder oversight, the authority of the Tata Sons board, and the autonomy of operating companies still depend heavily on convention, relationships, and the stature of individuals.

Those conventions can work extraordinarily well with a powerful chairman and broad agreement. But sound governance must also survive a less authoritative chairman, divided trustees, a split board, or a serious strategic disagreement.

Chandrasekaran’s departure should therefore be viewed as more than a vacancy to be filled. The group has an opportunity to examine the architecture itself: to clarify which decisions belong where, how the three layers interact, how disagreements are resolved, and how the legitimate authority of the controlling shareholder can coexist with strong boards and empowered professional management.

None of this requires dismantling the Tata model. Its philanthropic ownership structure is one of the group’s greatest institutional assets and a source of stability few corporations possess. The objective should be to strengthen it by reducing its dependence on personalities.

Getting Chandrasekaran’s successor right will matter enormously. But even the most successful chairmen eventually leave; institutions remain. The larger task, therefore, is not merely deciding who gets the buck next. It is deciding, once and for all, where the buck stops.