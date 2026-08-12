Water treatment firm VA Tech Wabag posted its Q1 FY27 net profit at Rs 90.1 crore, reflecting 37% year-on-year growth from Rs 65.8 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, its profit declined 29% from Rs 128 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

The Chennai-based firm posted its consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter at Rs 886.8 crore, rising 21% YoY from Rs 734 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its topline witnessed a sharp 37% decline from Rs 1,414.4 reported in the trailing quarter.

EBITDA rises 22% YoY

On the operational front, its EBITDA for the April-June quarter was reported at Rs 116.3 crore, up 22% YoY. For the reporting quarter, VA Tech Wabag reported its order intake at Rs 3,400 crore, while its order book stood at Rs 19,400 crore.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, VA TECH WABAG said, “In India, we enhanced our long-standing relationships with BWSSB and DJB, through new order wins. In Europe, we secured a key project win in Austria from Donauinsel Water Works. These wins provide us with strong revenue visibility and reflect our focus on complex technology jobs which fall in our focus area and enable us to deliver value addition to our clients.”

He added for Q1 FY27 quarter the company continued to grow profitably, extending its positive net cash position streak to the 14th consecutive quarter to reach Rs 965 crores. “Our strong performance is reflected in excellent execution discipline, with margins continuing to remain in line with our medium term target,” said Mittal.

VA Tech Wabag share price

The company’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade on the NSE at Rs 1,903.60, down over 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 14%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of 45%.