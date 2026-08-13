Parle Products is the leading FMCG in-home brand 14 years in a row, according to the Brand Footprint India 2026 report by Worldpanel by Numerator. Worldpanel’s findings point towards a broader growth in FMCG brand choices, which increased by 5.1% in 2025. However, this growth was not evenly distributed. While all sectors recorded growth, food and dairy expanded at a slower pace than the previous year.

The research ranks 427 Indian FMCG brands across sectors such as food, home care, health, beauty, beverages, snacking and dairy, using the Consumer Reach Points (CRP) metric that combines the number of consumers buying a brand with the frequency at which they purchase it.

Parle Products recorded 8,515 million CRPs in 2025, followed by Britannia (8,296 mn), Amul (6,922 mn), Clinic Plus (3,971mn) and Surf Excel (3,861 mn). The top five remain unchanged from last year’s rankings.

Among the notable in-home performing brands, Rin returned to the top 25 after a two-year absence, with CRPs rising by 11%. The growth was attributed to product modernisation and a greater focus on liquid formats. Campa posted one of the steepest jumps in penetration this year (at 2.7%), continuing its rapid expansion.

In the out-of-home consumption rankings, dominated by snacking brands, Britannia retained the top spot for the fourth year in a row, with 619 million CRPs. Balaji at 499 million, Haldiram’s at 476 million and Cadbury at 450 million CRPs. Amul broke into the top five for the first time, climbing from the sixth rank last year. Lay’s took the sixth spot and interestingly Parle Products dropped from four last year to seventh place this year.

The findings underscore the continued strength of India’s out-of-home snacking culture, where brands compete not only for household penetration but for frequent, occasion-led consumption. Amul also topped the separate OOH beverage rankings with 62 million CRPs, ahead of Thums Up at 58 million and Frooti at 55 million.

The report notes that reach remains critical, but repeat choice is becoming an increasingly important differentiator as brands compete for consumers in a crowded market.