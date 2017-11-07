Assocham business delegation to visit Russia to boost trade and technology tie-ups

Leading industry body Assocham would take a 17-member delegation to St Petersburg in Russia to boost trade and technology tie-ups between the two countries. (Assocham Website)

Leading industry body Assocham would take a 17-member delegation to St Petersburg in Russia to boost trade and technology tie-ups between the two countries. The visit, supported by the MSME ministry, would take place between November 13 and 19 and is an initiative to support Indian business connect with global companies for technology, trade and partnership, director (east) of Assocham Perminder Jeet Kaur said in a statement. The event would include an exhibition, B2B & B2G meetings and panel discussions.

Two countries are committed to take India, Russia trade ties to reach US $30 billion by 2025. Display of Indian products at the exhibition is planned to show case our strength in herbal, ayurveda, textile, leather, jewellery and education. Assocham has seven MoUs with various chambers and export agencies in Russia. Delegation members are from Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, the statement added.