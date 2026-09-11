Coal production from captive and commercial mines is expected to cross 228 million tonne (MT) in FY 2026-27, aided by nine new mines with a combined peak rated capacity of 20.67 MT, as captive mine output continued to grow despite the monsoon, the coal ministry said in a statement.

“Captive mines have been a mainstay of coal production, and their output has grown steadily,” the ministry said.

Captive mines produced 68.98 MT up to September 10, 2026, against 65.78 MT in the corresponding period of FY26, registering growth of about 5%, or an additional 3.2 MT. The increase came on a base that was itself 10.12% higher than the preceding year.

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The growth was recorded during the first five months of the financial year, including the monsoon period, when mining and evacuation are at their most difficult, the ministry said.

Dispatches from captive mines also rose 5.94% to 75.68 MT, compared with 71.43 MT a year earlier, an increase of 4.25 MT.

Provisional figures indicate output gaining pace as the monsoon begins to recede. Between September 1 and September 10, captive mines produced 4.12 MT and dispatched 4.21 MT.

New capacity is also being added to the segment. Nine captive and commercial mines are expected to commence production during FY27, with a combined peak rated capacity of 20.67 MT. Three mines, with 7.51 MT of peak capacity, have already started production this fiscal, while the remaining six are expected to begin operations during the year.

“On this footing, production from captive mines is expected to cross 190 MT in FY 2026-27,” the ministry said, adding that captive and commercial mines together are expected to exceed 228 MT during the current financial year.

Captive mine production had increased 10.10% to 184 MT in FY26 from 167.44 MT in FY25. Commercial mines contributed around 26 MT, taking combined production to 210 MT, against 190.95 MT in the previous year.

The two segments accounted for about 21% of India’s total domestic coal production of 1,039 MT in FY26, when overall output remained above 1,000 million tonne for the second consecutive year.