Amazon opens fresh flower stores in 5 cities

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the launch of its Fresh Flower Store across five cities in India. The store offers customers a selection of over 1,500 products from over nine premium flower sellers in the country including 10 types of flora. Currently, customers residing in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad can avail this service, Amazon said in a statement.

According to the company, customers can also choose flower arrangements, bouquets, baskets, and flower bunches from some of the leading flower brands such as Ferns N Petals, Indian Gifts Portal, FloraIndia and Flaberry to name a few.

Customers can also send personalised messages along with the flowers.