The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its third bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for FY 2026-27, has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. With this decision, the central bank has maintained the status quo on the benchmark policy rate for the fourth consecutive time.

The RBI’s continued pause on the repo rate means banks are unlikely to make sharp revisions to their fixed deposit (FD) rates, which is good news for fixed deposit customers, especially senior citizens who rely on FDs for a steady and predictable source of income.

Several banks continue to offer attractive returns on senior citizen fixed deposits amid the unchanged repo rate environment, with some small finance banks offering interest rates of up to 8.30% in August 2026.

Here’s a look at the banks offering the highest FD interest rates for senior citizens this month, along with the tenures.

Latest FD rates for senior citizens

Bank Rates Tenor INDIAN: SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.90% 30 Months 1 Day to 36 Months Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.25% 888 days Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30% 2 Years to 3 Years (1095 Days) INDIAN: PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 7.25% BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme (555 Days) Punjab National Bank 7.10% 444 days Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days Union Bank 7.05% 555 days State Bank of India 7.05% 5-10 Years INDIAN: PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS IndusInd Bank 7.75% 2 Years to 3 Years Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.30% 2 years to less than 3 years Axis Bank 7.25% 5-10 years ICICI Bank 7.10% 3 years 1 day to 5 years HDFC Bank 7.00% 3 years 1 day<4 years 7 months Data as on respective banks’ official website/FD interest rate notice, verified Aug 05, 2026; For deposits under Rs 3 crore; Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Should seniors choose higher FD rates over stability?

An extra 50 to 100 basis points in interest can improve returns, but retirees should not choose an FD based on the highest rate alone. They should weigh the additional return against factors such as convenience, service, accessibility and diversification.

While all bank deposits are insured by DICGC up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, retirees with larger FD portfolios may prefer to spread their deposits across multiple banks rather than concentrate their savings in one institution.

A balanced approach is often the most practical. Keep a core portion of retirement savings with a bank you are comfortable dealing with and use a smaller allocation to earn higher rates, while remaining within the insurance limit wherever possible.

How to use the Rs 5 Lakh DICGC limit wisely?

The Rs 5 lakh DICGC deposit insurance limit is an important consideration for anyone holding large FD balances, especially retirees who depend on these savings for regular income.

The cover applies per depositor, per bank, and includes both principal and accrued interest. Investors with deposits exceeding Rs 5 lakh at a single bank may therefore consider spreading their money across multiple banks to maximise insurance coverage.

“For example, someone investing Rs 20 lakh in FDs could diversify the amount across several banks instead of keeping it with just one. While the probability of a bank failure is low, diversification helps reduce concentration risk and provides an additional layer of financial protection,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Which FD payout option suits senior citizens best?

The choice depends on the purpose of the investment rather than the interest rate environment. A cumulative FD is suitable for senior citizens who do not need regular income immediately, as the interest is compounded and paid at maturity.

Those who rely on FDs to meet monthly household expenses or medical costs may find monthly or quarterly interest payout options more suitable because they provide a predictable income stream.

According to Shetty, many retirees can also consider combining both approaches by keeping one portion of their FD corpus in cumulative deposits for future needs and another in regular payout FDs to meet ongoing expenses, this provides both income stability and long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only. FD interest rates, tenures, and other features mentioned are based on data available on the respective banks’ official websites as of August 5, 2026, for deposits below Rs 3 crore, and may change without notice. Past or prevailing interest rates do not guarantee future rates. Readers should verify the latest terms with the concerned bank and seek professional financial advice before making any investment decisions.

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