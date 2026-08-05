Commuters across Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur could soon have more metro travel options. The Maharashtra government directed officials to fast-track work on Mumbai Metro Line 10 connecting Mira Road and Gaimukh. Additionally, the state approved planning for 11 new metro corridors across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Nagpur to further strengthen metro connectivity.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya. The upcoming projects are expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and provide faster, more reliable public transport for millions of daily commuters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mumbai Metro Line 10, including its route, cost, timeline and the 11 new metro corridors planned across Maharashtra.

Mumbai Metro Line 10: Route, length, cost

Mumbai Metro Line 10 will be a 9.68-km elevated corridor connecting Mira Road and Gaimukh. The project will have five stations and is estimated to cost around ₹8,500 crore. Once operational, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity in the Mira-Bhayandar region and provide commuters with a faster and more convenient travel option.

CM sets three-year target for Line 10

The government said the notification for the project has already been issued, while planning and permission-related work is in its final stages. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to complete the Mumbai Metro Line 10 corridor within three years after construction begins.

11 new metro corridors on the map: Routes and key details

Apart from Metro Line 10, the Maharashtra government approved planning for 11 future metro corridors aimed at expanding metro connectivity across MMR, Pune and Nagpur.

Some of the key proposed projects include:

Project Name Route / Corridor Length (km) Mumbai Metro-11 Aarey Depot – Wadala – Gateway of India 17.51 Navi Mumbai Metro-1A & 2 Belapur – Sagar Sangam & Pendhar – NMIA 17.09 Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Extension Kanhan River – Kanhan City 1.45 Mumbai Metro-8 CSMIA – NMIA 34.90 Mumbai Metro-10 Gaimukh – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk 9.20 Mumbai Metro-13 Shivaji Chowk – Vasai – Virar 25.03 Mumbai Metro-12A Manpada – Kalyan – Khutravi – Taloja 18.40 Mumbai Metro-3 Extension Cuffe Parade – Navy Nagar 1.40 Mumbai Metro-14 Kanjurmarg (Kanjoor) – Badlapur 45.15 Pune Metro Phase-3 Nigdi – Wakad – Nashik Phata – Chakan 42.00

What these new metro corridors mean for commuters

For commuters, the expansion of the metro network means more options to travel across the city without depending on crowded roads. The new corridors are expected to improve connections between residential areas, business districts and key locations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. With more metro routes coming up, commuters will have better alternatives for daily travel, especially on busy routes where road traffic remains a challenge.

Metro projects worth over ₹2.8 lakh crore underway

The Maharashtra government said metro projects worth ₹2,80,755 crore are currently under implementation across the state. Of the total investment, the Centre is contributing ₹27,216 crore, while the Maharashtra government’s share stands at ₹50,250 crore. Another ₹75,729.62 crore is proposed through agencies such as MMRDA, local self-government bodies and planning authorities.

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Metro network set to expand to 683.53 km

During the Cabinet meeting, officials highlighted that Maharashtra’s proposed and operational metro network will reach 683.53 km across the state. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will account for the largest share with 428.89 km of metro network, followed by 169.45 km in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) and 85.20 km in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region (NMR).