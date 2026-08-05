Three pairs of unreserved special trains will hit the tracks between Bareilly and Roorkee, and between Haridwar and Lucknow, later this month, as per Northern Railway.

The trains will run through August, with general class coaches only, and commuters on these routes should note the following schedules before heading to the station. This is for the upcoming Pirankaliyar Mela and Raksha Bandhan festivals

Bareilly-Roorkee trains: dates and timings

Two pairs of special trains will run between Bareilly and Roorkee from August 22 to August 31. These trains will have general (unreserved) class coaches only, so passengers will not need to book seats in advance.

Train 04321 leaves Bareilly at 2:00 PM and reaches Roorkee at 6:20 PM. Along the way, it halts at Rampur, Moradabad, Kanth, Seohara, Dhampur, Nagina, Najibabad Junction, Muazzampur Narayan, Chandok and Laksar Junction. Passengers travelling in the other direction can board train 04320, which departs Roorkee at 6:20 PM and reaches Bareilly by 10:40 PM the same night.

There is also a second pair on the same route. Train 04319 leaves Roorkee at 2:30 PM and arrives in Bareilly at 11:00 PM. Its counterpart, train 04322, departs Roorkee later in the day at 6:20 PM and reaches Bareilly at 2:40 AM the next morning, useful for those who prefer a later departure.

Haridwar-Lucknow trains: dates and timings

For those travelling between Haridwar and Lucknow, train 04329 will run from August 27 to August 29. It departs Haridwar Junction at 3:10 PM and reaches Lucknow Junction at 12:10 AM, stopping at Najibabad Junction, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Balamau Junction and Sandila.

The return train, 04330, will run from August 28 to August 30. It leaves Lucknow Junction at 1:15 AM and reaches Haridwar Junction at 11:55 AM, halting at the same stations on the way back.

This service too will run with general class coaches only, meaning passengers can board directly without reserved tickets.

What passengers should keep in mind

Since these are unreserved mela specials, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and passengers are advised to reach stations early, especially during peak mela rush. Travellers are also encouraged to check the exact platform and any last-minute timing changes at their respective stations before boarding, as special trains can occasionally see revisions closer to the date of travel.