Amazon India launches inbound pickup service in 6 more states

Just two months ago, Amazon Transportation Services saw an infusion of Rs 207 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings Singapore and Amazon Malaysia. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon India has launched the inbound pickup service of Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), in six more states namely Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This takes the total number of states where the service is available to 12. The inbound pickup services will be done in partnership with Amazon Transportation Services, the logistics arm of Amazon India, said the company in a communication to its sellers. Just two months ago, Amazon Transportation Services saw an infusion of Rs 207 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings Singapore and Amazon Malaysia. That was the second infusion into the company after the parent pumped R67 crore into Amazon Transportation Services in September 2016.

Both Amazon India and Flipkart have been scaling up their warehousing and fulfilment network rapidly. In May this year, Amazon had announced the setting up of seven new fulfilment centres. The new inbound pickup services also come a month after Amazon India asked sellers to provide additional information about their products in order to be able to list their products on FBA services.

It has asked sellers to provide additional information like characteristics of the product such as flammability or corrosiveness, battery composition, and the number of batteries for products that have batteries or that contain or are sold with batteries, or may be considered dangerous goods. The development in India coincides with the National Jobs Day that Amazon Inc is holding in US where it aims to hire 50,000 workers for its fulfilment centres in the US.