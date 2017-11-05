Airtel offers massive 300GB data, unlimited voice calls for 360 days in new plan; full details here

Airtel offers 300GB data for 360 days in its new prepaid plan. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to take on its rivals, India’s leading telecom operator has announced a new high on data and validity plan for prepaid users. Under this plan, Airtel offers 300GB of 4G data along with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan will be Rs 360 days. There is no daily limit on the usage of data so you can either consume 360GB in just one day or use it across 360 days. This new plan by Airtel is priced at Rs 3,999. The plan is clearly aimed at users with higher data consumption.

However, if you do some simple math, it isn’t a bad deal. It will cost you Rs 334 per month for 25GB of 4GB data and unlimited voice calls and comes with the validity of 30 days. The only difference is that most telecom operators offer a validity of 28 days on their monthly plans. Apart from this, Airtel has also revised its Rs 349 plan. Unlike before, it now offers 1.5GB of 4G data and 100 SMS per day in addition to unlimited voice calls. However, the validity of the plan still remains the same that’s 28 days. So, pricing and benefits are pretty much the same in both the cases.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio also has a couple of plans for prepaid users to counter Airtel Rs 349 plan. Starting with Rs 309 plan, Jio users can benefit from free unlimited calls (local and STD) and 49 GB of 4G data for 49 days. As a result, users are limited to access 1GB of 4G data per day. Once users have hit the FUP, speed will further be reduced to 64kbps.

The other plan by Reliance Jio which is priced at Rs 399 comes with a validity of 70 days. Hence, users get 70GB 4G data with the FUP of 1GB data per day. Both the plans unlimited SMS and access to other premium Jio apps and services.