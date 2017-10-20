Yogi Adityanath’s mega Ayodhya plan: From Ram statue to Ramayana museum and more in UP CM’s blueprint

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is working on a mega plan for development of Ayodhya, according to Indian Express report. During his pre-Diwali visit to the town, CM Adityanath hinted that his government has been focusing cultural activities in Ayodhya that revolves around Ram, the Ramayana, the Saryu river and other places across the town. (PTI image)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is working on a mega plan for development of Ayodhya, according to Indian Express report. During his pre-Diwali visit to the town, CM Adityanath hinted that his government has been focusing cultural activities in Ayodhya that revolves around Ram, the Ramayana, the Saryu river and other places across the town. Prior to the Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP in its menifesto promised to look into all possible options within Constitution for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. From time to time, CM Adityanath has emphasized on the development for Ayodhya.

It has been learnt that there are a number of plans in Ayodhya blueprint. These are- stone stockpiling for Ram temple, building a ‘grand statue’ of Lord Ram, Ramayana Museum, revival of Ram Leela, Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, merging Ayodhya, Faizabad municipal boards, Saryu Mahotsav, Multipurpose hall at Digambar Akhada, Illuminated façade for Ram ki Paidi, Solar lighting at 5 ghats, other places, Pedestrian streets from Chowk Ayodhya Road to Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Dasharath Bhawan, Ram Janaki Marg between Ayodhya and Janakpur, Queen Heo memorial and Ram Katha gallery, IE reported.

On October 18, CM Adityanath had celebrated Diwali in Ayodhya. Adityanath had said Ram Rajya means progress, abolition of poverty and no discrimination as he had asked critics not to see any political designs behind his government’s efforts to develop this temple town. “The state government wants to realise the dream of a ‘Ram Rajya’ through development,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a speech that began amid shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ at his government’s mega ‘Deepotsav’ event, Adityanath hit out at critics saying there were some who opposed all his actions no matter what he did. A total of 1.71 lakh earthen lamps glittered on the bank of river Sarayu while a blue chopper decorated as the mythological ‘Pushpak Viman’ descended on the Ram Katha Park with artistes decked up to resemble Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman at the event. Another chopper rained flowers from the sky.