Yogi Adityanath’s big plan to revamp UP’s health services, ‘6 AIIMS-like hospitals, 25 medical colleges for state in next 5 years’

Adityanath said that health facilities should reach end person in the queue.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated 56 new ventilators in Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University hospital. After inauguration, Adityanath said that health facilities should reach end person in the queue. Sending a stern message, UP CM said kickbacks involved medical transactions and poor people’s exploitation in name of expensive treatment should stop. The CM said that 6 AIIMS like hospitals and 25 medical colleges will be started in Uttar Pradesh in next five years. Adityanath said that Doctors must not act like gangs and work for blessings instead for money. Speaking at the event he said, “Don’t try to earn money, try to earn blessings of the people as well.” Adityanath said that medical colleges are facing a crisis of faculties and that doctors don’t stay at hospitals during night. He also highlighted the need of preserving water from getting polluted.

“Water in Lucknow’s Gomti river is getting polluted day-by-day, we will soon launch a water awareness plan, all the medical students can join us in the cause,” Adityanath said. Stressing upon the need to hire new doctors, Adityanath said that five lakh more doctors required in Uttar Pradesh as of now. He further said that doctors should be calm towards the patients, “If a Doctor talks to his patient politely, half the ailment disappears.”

Highlighting the need to take healthcare facilities in rural areas, UP CM also urged the medical students to practice in villages for at least two years after completing their MBBS. The CM encouraged the doctors to not to focus on earning a lot.

Later, in an interview with India TV, he also rolled out a vision for other aspects related public interest. He said it was a big challenge to help the farmers and deliver on the promises while making sure that it is financially feasible. “It was the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we were able to come to a conclusion and announced the farm loan waiver,” added the UP CM.

Asked about unemployment, Adityanath said: “The problem is that there are not enough opportunities for the youngsters in UP which forces them to migrate. Our aim is to provide employment to 90% youngsters,” he added.