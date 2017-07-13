Yogi Adityanath cracks whip, says no to ACs, red carpets, sofas on field visits; warns DMs, SSPs they may face strict action

The administration, in order to welcome the CM, went over the top in their preparation. (Reuters)

In a big blow to VIP culture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed displeasure over the extravagant arrangements made for him on his recent visits to Deoria and Gorakhpur to meet families of martyred jawans. The Chief Minister’s Office said the newly elected CM was ‘extremely unhappy’ over the ‘show off’ event, PTI reported. Following his orders on July 10, ACs, coolers, red carpet, saffron towels and sofas will not be provided during his field visits henceforth. “The CM has given clear orders that no special arrangements be made during his visits and any show-off or inconvenience to common people should be avoided,” an official told the news agency. On his visit to the bereaved families on July 8, temporary sofas, red carpets and ACs were installed at their residences. Adityanath had gone to meet CRPF sub-inspector Sahab Shukla in Gorakhpur who had died in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on June 24.

The administration, in order to welcome the CM, went over the top in their preparation. The entire road was decorated with red carpet and white curtains were hung to block the neighbourhood view. Inside Shukla’s house, an air cooler, exhaust fan and recliner sofa were installed for Adityanath. The same show of pomp was laid out on May 12 as well at the house of BSF jawan Prem Sagar in Deoria who was killed by Pakistan’s Border Action Team at the Line of Control in Pooch.

Adityanath handed over cheques of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively to both families. After he left, all the items of comfort were removed. The CM after the repetition of the incidents sent out an order to district magistrates and SSPs to avoid such extravagance or face strict action. Amidst criticism from the Samajwadi Party, the CMO countered that Adityanath has chosen to use his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav’s cars instead of buying new SUVs.