Yogi Adityanath gives big relief to farmers, waives of loans of Rs 30729 crore in first cabinet meet

Adityanath has ordered a waiver of farm loans of upto Rs 1 lakh

Going by PM Narendra Modi’s poll promise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday waived of farmers’ loans of upto Rs 1 Lakh in the first official cabinet meeting. Announcing the decision, State Cabinet Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that proposal to wave-off farmers’ loan was taken unanimously in the cabinet meet. “Government has waived off agricultural debts of small and marginalised farmers, (Sarkar ne laghu or semant kisaano ka fasli rid pass kar diya hai)” SN Singh said. He further added that a loan of upto Rs 1 Lakh will be waived off for small and marginalised farmers. As per Singh, the current scheme will cover around 2 crore 15 lakh farmers. “There are a total of 2.3 crore farmers who are facing debts in Uttar Pradesh, the current system will wave off the loans of at least 2.15(92.5 per cent of total) farmers,” Singh said. The Government in total waived off a loan of Rs 30729 for small and marginalised farmers. Taking about big loans, the government also waived off a loan of Rs 5630 crore, declaring them as non-performing assets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held his first cabinet meet after two weeks of government formation. It is speculated that cabinet meet was delayed because of the poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh had promised that decisions on the farmers’ loan waiver will be taken in the first cabinet meeting.

As per earlier reports, some officials had suggested that the decision on the issue could be taken later, however, CM Adityanath stayed strong on the promise to roll out the decision in the first meeting to avoid hurdles.

Watch | UP Elections 2017: PM Modi’s Promise On Loan Waiver May Endanger State’s Fiscal Path

As reported by The Indian Express, Surya Pratap Shahi, state Agriculture Minister said, “Such decisions are not taken in haste. I can assure that the decision would be taken soon and a large number of farmers would be benefited.” He later said a proposal prepared for farm loan waiver will be presented before the cabinet at its first meeting.