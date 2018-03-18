Yamuna Expressway accident: 3 AIIMS doctors enroute to Agra killed near Mathura

Yamuna Expressway accident: The seven doctors were traveling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV to celebrate birthday of Dr Harshad Wankhade, who was also killed in the accident. (Photo: IE)

Yamuna Expressway accident: Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, died early today and four others of the same institute were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near here, police said. The seven doctors, posted as resident doctors in Emergency Medicine department of the AIIMS, were traveling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV to celebrate the birthday of Dr Harshad Wankhade, who was also killed in the accident. The SUV rammed into a canter around 2.30 AM, they said. While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital here.

They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid. The deceased have been identified as Dr Yashpreet Kathpal (25), who hailed from Fazilka in Punjab, Dr Himbala (about 25), a resident of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, and Dr Wankhade (35), a native of Akola district in Maharashtra .

According to Shukla, Dr Abhinava Singh (Bihar), Dr Cathreen Halam (Tripura), Dr Mahesh Kumar (Bihar) and Dr Jitendra Maurya (Madhya Pradesh) were later rushed to the AIIMS. Dr Wankhade was senior resident doctor, while rest of them were junior resident doctors (non-academic). According to doctors in the AIIMS, all the four injured are stable. One of the women suffered a facial bone fracture and hips dislocation and was operated upon, while another doctor suffered a wrist fracture. The rest of the two resident doctors suffered minor injuries including fractures in the spine, ribs and hips, they said. The SP said immediate help was provided as the information about the accident reached the police through dial 100. The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has expressed his condolences on the “untimely and unfortunate” demise of young resident doctors, according to a statement from the premier health institute. The director has also constituted a team to provide care to the injured and assistance to the families of the deceased, the statement added.