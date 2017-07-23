Why Amit Shah doesn’t fly in chartered planes and stays at part workers home, not hotels

Amit Shah generally takes commercial flights instead of chartered planes. (Source: PTI)

Amit Shah is believed to be the man behind Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise in last few years. As the party strengthened its roots in the country, Amit Shah also grew in status. However, the BJP chief remains to be down to earth. Amit Shah chooses not to travel by planes, except during poll campaigns. The Bharatiya Janata Party generally takes commercial flights. The surprising fact is that even when Amit Shah travels to distant regions such as Leh or the Northeast, he takes the Pawan Hans choppers, that operate in the region, along with other passengers.

The simplicity of the BJP chief doesn’t end here. Even when he is on official trips, Shah doesn’t check in to hotels instead prefers to stay in the homes of the party workers. These facts might surprise a few people thinking why such an important person lives such a simple life. Well, Amit Shah thinks that doing these things will him get a better insight into the political mood in the region he is visiting.

Amit Shah is currently in Rajasthan for his three-day trip. While addressing a gathering on Saturday he said BJP was in favour of holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously. “We definitely want Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to be held together. The BJP believes in the concept,” he said at a press conference here. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised the issue with all political parties for discussion,” he said when asked about the party’s stand on holding the polls together.

Talking about the Ram temple, Shah said it should be constructed in a legal manner after mutual dialogue. “The party’s stand is clear and mentioned in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos. The temple should be constructed in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue,” he said.