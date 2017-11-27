Who is Raj Kumar Saini? BJP MP who projects himself as Haryana CM candidate, opposes Jat reservation

Raj Kumar Saini, BJP’s Kurukshetra MP, has projected himself as the next Chief Ministerial candidate of Haryana for the 2019 Assembly polls.

Raj Kumar Saini, BJP’s Kurukshetra MP, has projected himself as the next Chief Ministerial candidate of Haryana for the 2019 Assembly polls. Apart from this, he also hinted at forming a new political entity. Saini was addressing a rally in Jind. In the rally, Union Minister of State and MP from Karakat, Upendra Kushwaha, had addressed Saini as the state’s ‘future Chief Minister’. Saini had spoken against providing reservations to Jat community. Saini, however, sought a chance from his community and other backward classes and urged people to support him as the chief ministerial candidate.

Saini had listed five agendas as his “top priorities”, including the provision of 100 per cent reservation for government jobs in the proportion of castewise ratio of population, employment to at least one member of each family and introduction of hum do-hamare do” (only two children) to control population. Saini was addressing ‘Sammanta Maharally’ in the HUDA ground of Jind.

Saying that Saini has just formed a committee, not a new political party, Haryana BJP media in-charge Rajiv Jain said, “This is not the time to take any action against him.”

“I am your chowkidar (watchman), I have to protect your interests. We have to fight the battle of ballot,” the 64-year-old leader told a public rally, organised by his Lok Tantra Suraksha Manch, which the lawmaker has dedicated to late social reformer Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule.

During his 50-minute-long speech, Saini said, “When you go from here, you ask other members over the next few months and prepare them mentally as to when the political outfit should be floated in future and what should be our next course of action. I will not take any step without your nod,” he told the gathering in Jind, which is Haryana’s Jat belt and considered the state’s political heartland.

Talking about the need to check rising population, he said, “It has to be controlled and if China can do this, why can’t we? Merely saying Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai (Christians) are brothers will not do, all will have to be brought under one system and norm of ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do” will have to be strictly implemented.” ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do” refers to every couple having a maximum two children.

Apprehending breach of peace and law and order problem, a high alert was sounded in 11 districts of Haryana including Jind and Rohtak, as parallel rallies were to be addressed by Saini (in Jind) and All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik in Rohtak’s Jassia. Mobile internet services were also suspended for three days in these sensitive districts until Monday midnight.