New Zealand has changed the selection process for its Parent Resident Visa, giving families waiting to bring their parents to the country a more predictable pathway to residence. The Parent Resident Visa allows eligible parents of New Zealand citizens and residents to settle permanently in New Zealand, subject to meeting the required health, character, sponsorship and relationship criteria.

Effectively, New Zealand has revised its process for selecting parents of citizens and residents for the Parent Resident Visa, eliminating the ballot system and introducing a new hybrid model.

Under the new system, around 90% of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) will be selected in chronological order, while the remaining 10% will continue to be selected through a ballot. The annual cap of 2,500 Parent Resident Visas will remain unchanged.

The change is particularly significant for families who have been waiting for years under the existing ballot system, where selection depended on chance.

The Parent Resident Visa is a two-stage process. Applicants first submit an EOI. If it is selected and meets the relevant requirements, Immigration New Zealand issues an invitation to apply (ITA). Only those who receive an ITA can go on to submit a full residence application.

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New Hybrid System

Under the new hybrid system, the biggest change is how EOIs will be selected.

Around 90% of EOIs will be selected based on the date they entered the pool.

Around 10% of EOIs will continue to be selected through a ballot.

The annual Parent Resident Visa cap will remain at 2,500 visas.

Applicants will no longer need to submit a fresh EOI every two years.

There will be no additional fee for keeping an EOI in the pool.

Applicants will have to confirm every two years that they still want to remain in the pool and ensure their information is up to date.

The change is aimed at prioritising people who have already been waiting for a long time while still giving newer applicants some opportunity to be selected through the ballot.

What Happens To Existing EOIs?

People who already have an EOI in the pool will generally transition automatically into the new system.

Those who have continuously maintained their EOI, including people who submitted a replacement EOI within 90 days after an earlier EOI expired, will generally have their position determined by the original date their EOI was accepted into the pool.

This means applicants who have been waiting for several years could receive greater certainty under the chronological queue.

However, the changes do not guarantee an immediate invitation. New Zealand continues to receive more applications than the number of residence places available, so some applicants may still face a lengthy wait.

New Zealand Parent Resident Visa: Key Dates

The final selection under the existing ballot system will take place on 11 August 2026.

The new hybrid EOI selection model will take effect from 5 October 2026.

The first selection under the new system is scheduled for 10 November 2026.

Current EOI holders will be informed about their transition and, under the new system, will be able to understand their position in the chronological queue.

Applicants whose existing EOIs expire before 5 October 2026 will need to submit a new EOI. Those with EOIs expiring on or after 5 October will not need to submit a new one.

Why New Zealand Is Changing The Parent Visa Process

The New Zealand Government said the new system is intended to make the process fairer, clearer and more predictable for families.

Under the previous ballot-based system, families could remain uncertain about whether their parents would ever be selected. The new model gives priority to those who have already been waiting while retaining a smaller ballot component for newer applicants.

As of 5 August 2026, there were 7,931 valid EOIs representing 11,904 people in the Parent Resident Visa ballot pool. Of these, 140 EOIs were originally submitted in 2022, 1,430 in 2023, 1,181 in 2024, 2,852 in 2025 and 2,328 in 2026.

What This Means For Parents And Sponsors

The changes affect the selection of EOIs, not the underlying eligibility requirements for the Parent Resident Visa.

Parents and their sponsors will still need to satisfy the existing requirements, including sponsorship, health, character and relationship criteria. The visa remains a two-stage process: an EOI must first be selected, after which eligible applicants can receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for residence.

The annual limit of 2,500 visas also remains in place. Therefore, while the new system provides greater certainty for people already waiting, it does not eliminate the queue or guarantee that every EOI will be selected quickly.

For families planning to bring parents to New Zealand, the key change is that waiting longer in the EOI pool will now carry significantly more weight for the majority of applicants.

Earlier, to enable parents of citizens and residents of New Zealand to spend more time with their families, the Parent Boost Visitor Visa was introduced in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. This article is based on official announcements from the New Zealand government and Immigration New Zealand regarding changes to the Parent Resident Visa Category. Visa rules, timelines and eligibility criteria are subject to change and applicants should verify the latest requirements directly with Immigration New Zealand before making any decisions. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.