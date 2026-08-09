Western Railway will operate two pairs of special trains between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the festive season, as per official release.

The services will run on special fares and connect Bandra Terminus and Valsad with Velankanni, with the return service from Velankanni extending up to Dahanu Road in the second case.

Bandra Terminus-Velankanni special trains

Train No. 09059 Bandra Terminus-Velankanni Special will operate on August 27 and September 1. It will leave Bandra Terminus at 9:30 pm and reach Velankanni at 10:05 am on the second day of the journey.

In the return direction, Train No. 09060 will depart Velankanni at 12:45 am on August 30 and September 4, reaching Bandra Terminus at 3 pm the following day.

The service will halt at several important stations, including Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mayiladuturai and Nagappattinam.

The train will comprise AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Valsad-Velankanni special to run in September

Train No. 09061 Valsad-Velankanni Special will leave Valsad at 7:40 pm on September 6 and arrive at Velankanni at 10:05 am on September 8.

For the return journey, Train No. 09062 Velankanni-Dahanu Road Special will depart Velankanni at 3:10 pm on September 8 and reach Dahanu Road at 5:30 am on September 10.

The train will halt at stations including Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mayiladuturai and Nagappattinam.

Train No. 09061 will also have additional halts at Vapi and Dahanu Road. Like the Bandra Terminus service, it will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Booking for Train Nos. 09059 and 09061 will open from August 10, 2026, through PRS counters and the IRCTC website. Passengers can check detailed timings and stoppages through the Indian Railways enquiry portal.