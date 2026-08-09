Jemimah Rodrigues will not play any further part in The Hundred 2026 after a hamstring injury ended her campaign with Southern Brave. The abrupt exit leaves behind an interesting question for the rapidly expanding business of women’s franchise cricket: What happens to a player’s contract when injury cuts a tournament stint short?

Rodrigues was signed by Southern Brave for £60,000, a figure that translates to roughly ₹77 lakh (approximately) at current exchange rates. Her contract was agreed as part of the first women’s Hundred auction, a significant moment for a competition that doubled its women’s salary pot to £880,000 per team for the 2026 season

She had already played six matches for Southern Brave before the injury, contributing 143 runs and becoming part of a side that had made an unbeaten start to the competition. The franchise’s own coverage highlighted her contributions in wins over SunRisers Leeds and MI London. Now, with the tournament running only until August 16, the economics of that £60,000 contract gets intriguing.

Does Jemimah lose money because she is injured?

There is no publicly available information confirming that Rodrigues will lose any part of her £60,000 player fee because of this injury. The Hundred’s published player regulations provide for teams to bring in replacement players when a contracted player becomes unavailable because of injury or illness. The rules require medical evidence before an injury replacement can be approved, and allow the replacement player to be contracted for the remainder of the competition.

But the replacement mechanism does not, by itself, establish that the original player’s contracted fee is automatically cancelled or reduced. In other words, Southern Brave replacing Rodrigues does not necessarily mean that the franchise simply stops paying her original contract and transfers the money to her replacement.

The player who replaces the injured person will be paid separately based on their own contract with the team. The precise financial treatment would depend on the playing contract and the circumstances surrounding the injury, details that are not publicly available in Rodrigues’ case. In many cases, there are insurances too which come into the picture in case of a player getting ruled out.

The Hundred has entered a different salary market

The question is particularly relevant because women’s Hundred salaries have changed dramatically.

For the first season of The Hundred, the lowest-paid players in the women’s competition earned a base salary of £3,600, while the top men’s earners made £125,000. For 2026, the entire salary pot for each women’s team rose to £880,000, while top-tier men’s picks made over £340,000 following the introduction of a new player auction system.”

The inaugural women’s Hundred auction in March underlined that shift. Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine were bought for £210,000 each, while Danielle Gibson fetched £190,000 and Nadine de Klerk £170,000.

Rodrigues’ £60,000 therefore sits well below the very top of the market, but it is still a sizeable investment for a franchise in a competition whose women’s salary structure has expanded at remarkable speed. And that changes the way injury is viewed.

When contracts were smaller, losing a player for a few games was primarily a sporting problem. As salaries rise, availability becomes a balance-sheet consideration as well.

In franchise tournaments such as the IPL, Big Bash or The Hundred, player contracts are also structured around the tournament window and the terms agreed between the player and franchise. If a player is ruled out through injury, the financial consequences depend on the contract and the circumstances of the injury.

Some agreements may link payments to availability or matches played, while others provide guarantees or protections for injuries sustained while representing the team. In some competitions, insurance arrangements may also cover defined injury-related costs, although the extent of that cover varies by league and contract.

The replacement is not necessarily a saving

Southern Brave have replaced Rodrigues with Charli Knott, meaning the franchise now has another player occupying the role for the remainder of the competition. That does not automatically mean Southern Brave has saved money.

The Hundred’s regulations allow teams to contract a replacement player following a qualifying injury event, with the replacement fee subject to the competition’s rules. A permanent replacement remains contracted until the end of the competition period.

So the franchise potentially has two different financial considerations: its obligation towards the original player and the cost of bringing in a replacement. That is an important distinction as franchise cricket becomes increasingly sophisticated.

The risk is no longer simply whether a player performs. It is whether the player is available for the period in which the franchise has bought her services.

What did Southern Brave actually buy for £60,000?

Rodrigues was one of the overseas names in a Southern Brave squad that also includes Laura Wolvaardt, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn. Her £60,000 price reflected the franchise’s assessment of her value before a ball was bowled.

That value includes several things:

Performance: Rodrigues’ runs and ability to contribute in pressure situations.

Scarcity: There are relatively few Indian women cricketers available to overseas franchise competitions.

Audience: An Indian international brings visibility to a competition with a large Indian cricket audience.

Commercial value: Overseas stars can strengthen a franchise’s digital, social and sponsorship proposition.

Brand association: Having a recognised Indian international in a squad can make the team more relevant beyond its domestic market.

Southern Brave themselves market Rodrigues alongside players such as Wolvaardt, Lauren Bell and Sophie Molineux as part of the franchise’s international appeal. That means the economics of her injury cannot be reduced to dividing £60,000 by the number of matches she played.

And this is where women’s franchise cricket is changing

The Hundred’s decision to introduce an auction for 2026 was explicitly linked to attracting the world’s best players, maintaining competitive balance and improving the competition. The women’s salary pool was doubled as part of that transition. The result is a more recognisable franchise-market dynamic.

Teams are now effectively allocating capital to players. Some investments will work spectacularly. Others will be disrupted by form, international commitments or injury. Rodrigues’ case illustrates that evolution neatly.

Southern Brave did not buy six matches from her. It bought her services for the competition period. What the franchise receives in return depends on how much of that period the player is able to fulfil and what the contract says happens when she cannot. That is increasingly similar to the risk calculation franchises already make in the men’s game.

India adds another layer to the calculation

For an Indian player, the availability question can become even more complicated. Rodrigues’ Hundred campaign has ended just as India begin looking towards the Women’s T20 Asia Cup later in August. Her injury has therefore created a sporting issue for both Southern Brave and India.

For franchises, however, the bigger long-term question is whether investing heavily in Indian women players creates additional scheduling and availability risks. The WPL has already established a domestic market where leading Indian players command significant franchise value. Overseas leagues are now competing for the same talent pool, creating a more interconnected global market for women’s cricket.

That means an Indian player’s price is no longer determined only by what she can do with the bat or ball. It also reflects when she can do it, where she can do it and how long she can stay available.

The bigger business lesson

Jemimah Rodrigues’ £60,000 contract is therefore a useful window into the next stage of women’s franchise cricket.

The Hundred has increased its women’s salary pot from £120,000 per team in its inaugural season to £880,000 in 2026. The competition has moved from a developmental experiment towards a genuine international player market. With bigger salaries come bigger financial risks.

Injury replacements, player availability, insurance, medical provisions and contract structures become increasingly important parts of franchise economics. For Rodrigues, the immediate priority is recovery and her availability for India. For Southern Brave, the sporting challenge is replacing a player who had already contributed to their strong start.

For the wider women’s cricket market, however, the episode raises a question that will become harder to ignore as salaries continue to rise: When a franchise pays £60,000 for a player, is it buying her performances or is it buying the risk that she may not always be available to provide them? That question will increasingly shape the economics of women’s franchise cricket.