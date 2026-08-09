Indian Railways has approved a new daily passenger train between Itarsi and Madan Mahal in Jabalpur, aimed at improving rail connectivity across central Madhya Pradesh, according to official statement.

Train No. 51673/51674 Itarsi-Madan Mahal Passenger will connect Itarsi Junction with Madan Mahal, while also providing a regular travel option for passengers at several intermediate stations along the route.

Itarsi-Madan Mahal passenger train timings

Train No. 51673 will depart from Itarsi Junction at 11:40 am and reach Madan Mahal at 4:45 pm. In the return direction, Train No. 51674 will leave Madan Mahal at 5:50 pm and arrive at Itarsi Junction at 10:55 pm.

The daily service will cover around 242 km in approximately five hours and five minutes. It will make commercial stoppages at Bagra Tawa, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Bankhedi, Salichauka Road, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur and Sridham.

The stops will provide passengers from smaller towns and stations along the route with a direct daily rail option for travel towards Itarsi and Jabalpur.

Focus on affordable regional connectivity

The new service is expected to be particularly useful for unreserved and short-distance passengers, including commuters travelling for work, education, healthcare, business and other daily requirements.

Beyond connecting Itarsi and Jabalpur, the train will serve as a feeder service for towns and smaller stations in the Jabalpur-Narmadapuram belt. Itarsi is also an important railway junction with connections to several major destinations across the country.

The daily operation is expected to improve access to employment, educational institutions, medical facilities, commercial centres and pilgrimage destinations for passengers along the route.

ALSO READ Railway Board clears CBTC signalling for Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Blue Line to airport

With regular services between the two major railway nodes, the Itarsi-Madan Mahal Passenger is expected to strengthen local and regional mobility while offering passengers a more affordable travel option across central Madhya Pradesh.