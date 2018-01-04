This man kidnapped Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran, says report

Mullah Omar Irani, a terrorist from Jaish-ul-Adl, was the one who had kidnapped Jadhav from Iran.

India has maintained that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian national who was kidnapped in Iran and brought to Pakistan. However, Pakistani agencies say that Jadhav is an Indian spy arrested from Balochistan. Now, a new report of news channel CNN-News 18 has said that Mullah Omar Irani, a terrorist from Jaish-ul-Adl, was the one who had kidnapped Jadhav from Iran. The report, citing sources from Indian establishment, says that Jadhav was kidnapped from Sarbaz city, around 52km from Chabahar. The terrorist then handed over Jadhav to the Pakistan Army. The channel also played pictures of Irani (watch video below).

The reportage came minutes after Pakistan released another video of Jadhav in which he purportedly says the Indian diplomat, who accompanied his family for recent meeting with him, yelled at his mother. Jadhav says he is a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that his commission has not gone. In the video, which appeared as a propaganda gimmick from Pakistan, Jadhav asked why it was “lying” that he was not working for an intelligence agency.

The video also prompted MEA to issue a quick response from Jadhav. MEA said Pakistan was simply continuing its “practice of putting out coerced statements on video”.

Watch | Man who kidnapped Kulbhushan Jadhav

“This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility,” MEA said in a brief statement. “The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment. Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolution 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian National,” it added.

Watch | Latest video of Kulbhushan Jadhav released by Pakistan

#Pakistan releases fresh video of #KulbhushanJadhav where he says he is ‘commissioned officer of Indian navy, told his mother has not been harmed or touched.Alleges in the video that indian side has been intimidating the two women’ @thetribunechd @MEAIndia @IndiainPakistan pic.twitter.com/EkfSsqlxe3 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) January 4, 2018

Earlier, India had said Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 in the Pakistan Foreign Office. The video from Pakistan came days after New Delhi had hit out at Islamabad for violating understandings for the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the 47-year-old Indian national’s well being.