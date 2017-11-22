Many people are ready to cut PM Modi’s throat, chop his hand: Rabri Devi responds to BJP Bihar chief comments

Rabri also said she and her family members would not respond to calls from CBI and ED. (PTI)

On Tuesday, RJD leader Rabri Devi hit out at the BJP Bihar chief, Nityanand Rai saying that there are people in Bihar who are willing to cut the hands and head of PM Modi . Her reaction came in after the BJP Bihar chief spoke of “breaking fingers and cutting hands raised in opposition of PM Narendra Modi.” The former chief minister of Bihar and RJD leader Rabri Devi dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to ‘breakeifingers and cut hands.’

While commenting on her connection with the land-for-hotel case, Rabri Devi said that she and her family members would not respond to calls from CBI and ED. She furher added that the CBI and ED would have to visit her residence if they want to question her.

Rabri Devi’s comment came in at an open session of RJD. During the session, Lalu Prasad Yadav was chosen the party’s president for the 10th time. In response to the Bihar BJP president’s remarks, Rabri Devi said,“Main kehti hoon ki himmat hai to kato, Narendra Modi ka haath aur gala katnewale bhi bahut log hain (I dare them to cut (hands), there are many people who can cut the hands and neck of PM Modi),” she said.

“Those who wish to question us can come to my house. I am unwilling to going anywhere…I know triya charitra (dubious character) from all these agencies. They can serve me as many notices as you can,” she said. Rabri Devi was stern as she would no longer respond to CBI, I-T and ED’s notices.

“Lalu Prasad is the only leader who can keep the Opposition united. Whenever an attempt is made to suppress Lalu, he has emerged stronger,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said,

Meanwhile, the BJP Bihar chief Nityanand Rai apologised for his statements made at a Patna function on Monday. He said that “wrong meaning” was made out of his statement, he tweeted, “Whatever I said at the function was by way of using proverbs. Still if some people are offended by my remarks, I apologise”.