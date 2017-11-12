Sonia glue that keeps Oppn united; Rahul Gandhi will break it, Sitaram Yechury forecasts doom and gloom for BJP rivals

(Source: PTI)

Since the landslide victory of the Narendra Modi led BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties have been feeling a need to unite against the incumbent government. BJP’s major rival party Congress has been shaking hands with regional parties to give a tough fight to the BJP in state assembly elections. However, leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury feels that this collaboration between Congress and other parties won’t be possible if Rahul Gandhi is made the president of Congress by replacing Sonia. In an exclusive interview given to CNN News 18, Yechury said that the current Congress President Sonia Gandhi has the caliber to take other parties along. He, however, seemed unsure as to whether Rahul Gandhi will be able to perform like his mother if he is made the President of the party. He said, “Sonia is the glue that binds the opposition.” He said that the Left party preferred Sonia Gandhi over her son by saying, “The united opposition will break if Rahul takes over.” He further said that he ‘can’t compare Rahul with Sonia’.

Although Sitaram Yechury agreed that Rahul Gandhi is showing the tenacity that is needed during the elections in the Gujarat assembly polls, he said that he hasn’t proved himself as a leader yet. When Sanjay Jha, a senior Congress leader, was approached to react on Yechury’s comment by the news channel, he said, “Rahul Gandhi works really hard and he has the capability to take everyone along.” It must be noted that earlier this year, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met for half an hour, during which Gandhi also offered Yechury his party’s support to ensure his re-election to the upper House. Not to forget, the Congress and the CPI (M) joined hands during the 2014 general elections and fought the elections together in Bengal.