Metal stocks have a habit of humbling investors.

The reason is structural. A steel mill or an aluminium smelter does not control the price of what it sells. That price is set globally, by Chinese production, by supply disruptions, and by global growth.

A company can execute flawlessly for a decade and still watch its profits halve because a commodity price moved.

Which means the usual way of picking metal stocks, buying whichever looks cheapest on earnings, is close to useless. At the top of a cycle, earnings are inflated and price-to-earnings ratios look temptingly low.

So, we approached this differently. Instead of hunting for cheapness, we screened India’s listed metal universe for the companies built to survive a downturn, on the logic that in a cyclical business, balance sheet quality matters more than the current quarter’s profit.

We looked at seven key filters, each testing a different kind of resilience.

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No promoter pledging, high promoter stake, low debt-to-equity, high return on equity, and return on capital employed, low cash conversion cycle, and positive sales and profit over three years.

Only a few companies emerged through this criteria, and here are the top 5 from that list.

#1 Gandhi Special Tubes

First on the list is the smallest company on this list.

Gandhi Special Tubes makes seamless and welded steel tubes from its plant at Halol in Gujarat, with installed capacity of 1,800 metric tonnes of seamless and 2,400 metric tonnes of welded tube.

It also runs a small wind power operation. This is a niche, specialised manufacturer rather than a volume commodity producer, which is precisely why its returns look the way they do.

Every number here is what you want to see in a cyclical business. Promoter holding of 73.53%, no pledging whatsoever, zero debt, return on equity of 23.5%, and return on capital employed of 31.3%, the highest of the five.

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Receivable days of just 40 mean customers pay quickly. Interest coverage runs above 60 times.

Its FY26 revenue grew about 11% to roughly Rs 1.9 billion (bn), with net profit of Rs 684 million (m).

But the more revealing detail is what the company did with that money. Alongside its results, the board announced a Rs 15 per share dividend plus a buyback of up to Rs 780 m at a maximum of Rs 900 per share.

It can do this because of a large investment corpus built up over a decade of debt-free cash generation, with non-current investments of Rs 2 bn as of March 2026. The buyback also retires roughly 7% of the share count.

Now the caveats…

Growth has remained slow with revenue just rising 1.2% in FY25, and the March 2026 quarter was poor, with profit falling nearly 22% sequentially to Rs 940 m as margins compressed and other income turned negative.

Overall, this is a high-quality, cash-rich, slow-growing business.

#2 Welspun Corp

Second on the list is Welspun Corp, the largest company here, and the strongest operating performance of the five.

Welspun Corp makes line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel bars and tubes, and TMT rebars, and it also owns Sintex, India’s best-known water tank brand. It manufactures in India, the US, and Saudi Arabia, It serves customers across more than fifty countries.

That geographic spread is unusual for an Indian metal company, and this matters, because it means Welspun is not wholly dependent on the Indian capex cycle.

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FY26 was an excellent year for Welspun. Its consolidated revenue rose 20% to about Rs 167.7 bn, EBITDA reached Rs 23.7 bn and profit after tax jumped 42% to Rs 16.1 bn.

Return on capital employed came in at 22.3%, beating the company’s own guidance of above 20%.

The balance sheet is the striking part. Welspun ended the year in a net cash position of Rs 16.3 bn despite spending Rs 25.3 bn on capital expenditure, generated Rs 32 bn of operating cash flow, and runs negative working capital because customers pay advances.

Its order book stands at an all-time high of roughly Rs 253.5 bn, and management says its plants are nearly booked through FY28. The US spiral mill alone is booked through FY28.

There is an interesting new demand source here too. Management flagged US orders for gas pipelines being diverted from the Permian basin toward captive power plants serving data centres, an entirely new multi-year demand stream created by the AI build-out.

Note that its Sintex building materials business currently runs sub-10% margins, diluting the group until it scales.

#3 Aeroflex Industries

Third on the list is Aeroflex, the most unusual business on this list, and the one with a genuine growth kicker. Aeroflex makes stainless steel flexible hoses and braided assemblies, exported to more than eighty countries.

For years that meant supplying refineries, chemical plants, and gas pipelines with an unglamorous component that sits inside industrial plumbing.

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Then AI changed the economics of cooling. As chip density rises, air cooling cannot keep up, and data centres are shifting toward liquid cooling, where fluid is piped directly to the heat source.

That fluid travels through precision-engineered hoses and skid assemblies, which is exactly what Aeroflex already makes. During FY26 the company entered liquid-cooling skid assemblies for AI data centres under an exclusive supply arrangement with a large US corporation.

Its promoter holding is 65.47%, has no pledging and a debt-to-equity of 0.002, effectively debt-free.

Its return on capital employed is 19.1%. In FY26, net sales rose to about Rs 4.1 bn with profit of Rs 550 m, and both revenue and profit rose in each of the last three years.

The genuine risk with this company is valuation. The stock has re-rated substantially on the data-center story, and the liquid cooling segment, while growing fast, was still a small share of FY26 sales.

#4 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Fourth is Kirloskar Ferrous.

The company makes pig iron, grey iron castings, and steel, supplying primarily the automotive, tractor and industrial sectors.

In FY26 it sold roughly 152,568 tonnes of castings, 188,704 tonnes of tubes and 85,644 tonnes of steel. Its strategy has been to move up the value chain from commodity pig iron toward machined, value-added castings, which carry better margins and stickier customer relationships.

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The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose 73% to Rs 5.1 bn, on revenue up 5% to Rs 68.9 bn. Its operating margins improved to about 12%.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

But note what drove the profit jump. It was aided by the merger of two group entities – Oliver Engineering and Adicca Energy Solutions – effective April 2025, and by the utilisation of accumulated tax losses.

It has a return on equity of 13.9%, and return on capital employed of 12.9%. The debt-to-equity of 0.27 provides comfort.

Looking ahead, the company has announced capital expenditure of Rs 20-25 bn over three years and sought approval to raise up to Rs 10 bn through non-convertible debentures.

#5 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Last is the highest-quality franchise on this list going through its worst year in some time.

Ratnamani is India’s premier manufacturer of stainless steel and carbon steel pipes and tubes, including nickel alloy seamless tubes and specialised titanium products.

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These go into oil and gas, power, chemicals, and desalination projects, the kind of critical applications where supplier approvals take years to obtain and are rarely switched.

That is a real moat, and it has historically shown up in a five-year average return on equity near 17%.

FY26 was difficult. Consolidated revenue fell 13.35% and the March quarter was worse, with sales down to Rs 10.9 bn from Rs 17.2 bn a year earlier.

The management attributed this to lower volumes in the carbon steel division and slower project execution caused by geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Despite that revenue fall, EBITDA margins actually expanded to 19.6% from 17%, on cost discipline and a better product mix, and absolute EBITDA and profit held broadly in line with the prior year.

The standalone business is debt-free.

Its subsidiaries were the bright spot: Ravi Technoforge grew revenue 33% and Ratnamani Finow Spooling Solutions generated Rs 3.9 bn in its first full year of operations.

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The order book stood at Rs 21.6 bn as of May 2026, including Rs 7 bn of exports. A Rs 13 bn capital expenditure program is underway.

Snapshot of the Five Stocks

Here’s a table showing the ratios of all five companies we discussed.

Company Promoter Pledge D/E (x) ROE ROCE Recv Days Gandhi Special Tubes 73.53% Nil 0.00 23.5% 31.3% 40 Aeroflex Industries 65.47% Nil 0.002 14.0% 19.1% 109 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes 59.77% Nil 0.00 11.2% 15.2% 103 Kirloskar Ferrous Inds. 50.78% Nil 0.27 13.9% 12.9% 57 Welspun Corp 49.73% Nil 0.08 21.5% 27.0% 60

Data Source: Ace Equity

Conclusion

Metals have had a strong run, with the sector among the best performers of the past year.

That is normally when quality filters matter most, because good recent earnings make cyclical stocks look cheaper than they are.

High profits at the top of a cycle produce low price-to-earnings ratios, and those ratios are the most misleading number in this entire sector.

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The five businesses we discussed are not really comparable businesses. Welspun is a global infrastructure pipe manufacturer. Gandhi is a niche tube maker with a wind farm. Aeroflex is an exporter riding an AI cooling theme.

You can think of them as five separate investment candidates that just happen to share a similar balance sheet philosophy.

Evaluate each company’s business quality, financial performance, management execution, corporate governance, and valuation as key factors before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing.

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