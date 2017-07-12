Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey takes a dig at BJP, says send gau rakshaks to face terrorists

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today asked the senior ally of his party to send ‘gau rakshaks’ to face terrorists in the Valley. (Source: PTI)

In a dig at the BJP over the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today asked the senior ally of his party to send ‘gau rakshaks’ to face terrorists in the Valley. Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district last evening. While five of the deceased hailed from neighbouring Gujarat, two were from Maharashtra.

“They (the BJP) used to say that do not bring sports, culture etc. in the political issues. Today, religion and politics came together in the form of the terror attack. Should we understand that none of those terrorists would have been alive today if they had the cow meat in their bags than weapons?”

“The issue of ‘gau rakshaks’ is raging today. Why don’t you send these cow vigilantes to face terrorists?” Thackeray asked while addressing representatives of various Ganesh mandals for the upcoming festival.

He chaired the meeting of the Ganesh mandals here. Thackeray, whose party shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP, further said, “If the BJP government can talk to separatists in the Kashmir Valley to resolve their issues, they can certainly talk with those wishing to celebrate the Ganesh festival amidst fanfare”.

He requested the Devendra Fadnavis government to bring out an ordinance against the restrictions imposed by the Bombay High Court on noise level during the festivals.